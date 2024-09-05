ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Marlins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Marlins.

Phillies-Marlins Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez vs. Adam Oller

Ranger Suarez (11-6) has a 3.02 ERA. The Phillies might not need to be alarmed about Suarez — that might be too severe a characterization, given that we are one month away from the playoffs — but they should definitely be cautiously concerned. He was the best pitcher in baseball in April and early May. He was dominating everyone. Sure, that was not likely to last, and it's true that an injury has interrupted the flow of Suarez's season in 2024. However, Suarez has not been back to his normal self since returning from his injury. Philadelphia really needs to see him get back on top of his game and display elite form at least once or twice before October. Suarez joining Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola as a top-tier starter is part of the Phillies' October vision. This is an important piece to the larger puzzle for the Phils as they try to hunt down a World Series title.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Atlanta Braves: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 67 2/3 IP, 54 H, 24 R, 5 HR, 14 BB, 68 K

Adam Oller (1-1) has a 3.31 ERA. Oller was magnificent in his last start a week ago in San Francisco. Of course, the Giants have a far worse batting order than the loaded Phillies. This game will be a big test for Oller as he tries to audition for a spot in the 2025 Miami starting rotation.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 10 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 6 BB, 8 K

Here are the Phillies-Marlins MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Marlins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -215

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Phillies vs Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies have gotten past their really ugly midsummer slump. They just won twice in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Kyle Schwarber is swatting homers left and right. Philadelphia is a much better team than the Marlins and has Ranger Suarez on the mound. As long as Suarez is solid (meaning he gives up no more than two runs), the Phils should be able to score at least four runs and cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Adam Oller might be a better starting pitcher than a lot of people are willing to give him credit for. He dominated the Giants last week. Skeptics will say it was only the Giants, but Oller still had to execute pitches in his six innings of shutout ball. He is an in-form pitcher who knows how to execute his game plan. If he can prevent the Phillies from putting together a big inning, the Marlins can keep this game close enough to cover the spread on the run line. Miami has not been a total pushover for the Phillies this season. The Marlins have not been swept by the Phillies, and they split a four-game set on the road in Philadelphia in late June. This is going to be a tougher game than a lot of people think.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Phillies should be able to get to Adam Oller, and Ranger Suarez should be able to avoid big problems against Miami hitters. Take the Phillies.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5