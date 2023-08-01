After the Philadelphia Phillies took game one of the series, the Miami Marlins look to rebound in game two. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Miami started the evening with a bang. After Edward Cabrera shut down the Phillies in the top of the first, Luis Arraez had a lead-off single, followed by a Jorge Soler home run to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead. Taijuan Walker would settle down after that though, not surrendering another run over the next 6.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Cabrera struggled with control in his outing. He made it into the fourth but walked six batters, and did not record an out in the fourth inning. After giving up a single to Trea Turner and walking Brandon Marsh, he was pulled from the game. Two batters later, John Rojas doubled to tie the game.

The Phillies would add a run in the seventh on a Bryson Stott sacrifice fly, and another run in the eighth on an Alec Bohm single to take the 4-2 win. While the Phillies jumped into a wild card spot with the win, they are still potentially looking to add a bat today at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Marlins now sit in a three-way tie with the Diamondbacks and Brewers for the last wild-card spot. They too are looking to add to their offense today at the deadline.

Here are the Phillies-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Marlins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-188)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

TV: NBCSP/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The story of the game for the Phillies was once again their pitching. After giving up two early runs, Taijuan Walker and the bullpen shut down the Marlins on the way to the win. The last four games have shown this. The Phillies gave up just three runs in their two wins, but ten runs in their two losses. On the season, the pitching has been solid though. The Phillies are 11th in team ERA, fourth in WHIP, and eighth in opponent batting average. They also sit eighth in quality starts on the season.

Ranger Suarez will look to keep it going today as he brings his 2-5 record and 4.22 ERA to the mound. July was not a good month for Suarez. He gave up three or more runs in all five starts, plus a home run in four of five. Suarez went 0-3 on the month with a 6.11 ERA. This is in stark contrast to June, where he went 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA.

On the offensive end, the Phillies would love to score some more runs. They are tied for 17th in runs scored this year, with an 11th-ranked batting average, and 13th-ranked on-base percentage. The Phillies also sit 14th in slugging as well. Alec Bohm drove in another run last night, as he went 2-3 with two walks a double, and a stolen base. He is hitting .337 on the month with a .422 on-base percentage. Bohm has driven in 18 runs this month with the help of three home runs and five doubles. Meanwhile, Bohm has also scored 15 times this month while also stealing two bases.

Joining Bohm in hitting well is Johan Rojas. The 22-year-old rookie drove in two more runs last night while hitting a double, scoring a run, and drawing a walk. He got the call up on July 15th and has made an immediate impact. He is hitting .346 on the month with four runs scored and six RBIs. Yesterday he drew the first walk of his career but also struck out two times. The other RBI on the night came from Bryson Stott. Stott currently is 11th in the majors in batting average at .303. In July he drove in eight runs while hitting .337 and scoring 16 times.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are 4-4 in their last eight games, and the offense has been a major reason why. In the four wins, they scored 24 runs, but in the four losses, they managed just six. While having the fourth-best batting average as a team, they sit 14th in on-base percentage, 21st and slugging, and 26th in runs scored this year. Last night it was Jorge Soler driving in the only runs of the game on his 25th home run of the year. That home run places him tied for eighth in the majors in home runs on the year. In July, he just three home runs though, while only hitting .236 as a whole. Soler also drove in just nine runs in the month.

Meanwhile, Jon Berti is coming into this game hot, even with his 0-4 night last night. In July he hit .383 on the month with five RBIs. He also has four doubles and a triple on the month, leading to him scoring 11 times on the month. His fellow middle infielder Luis Arraez is also still hitting well. Arraez added three more hits last night bringing his average on the month to .354. Arraez scored just seven times this past month, but he did drive in 12 runs. Meanwhile, the Marlins welcomed back Jazz Chisholm. Technically he is on a nine-game hitting streak, but due to injuries, and two long stents on the IL, that spans back to May 12th. In his first game on July 2nd, Chisholm went 1-3 with a walk, a double, and a stolen base last night.

On the mound for the Marlins, today will be Sandy Alcantara. He is 4-9 on the year with a 4.46 ERA. Last time out he got his first win of the month, as he went nine innings and gave up just one run to the Rays. He was better in July than he had been this year. He had a 3.31 ERA on the month, but he did give up six home runs and lost three times.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup in this game is interesting. Ranger Suarez is a coin-flip on how he will do. He could have a great game, but he could also be horrible. Meanwhile, Alcantara is coming off the second best start of his season. The major cause of concern for Alcantara is his history against the Phillies. This year he is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in 10.2 innings. He also has a 1.78 WHIP against them. Even more, many Phillies have hit well against him. Bryce Harper hits .306 against him, while Alec Bohm hits .348 against him. They are joined by Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos as players who have over 20 at-bats against Alcantara and are hitting over .300. With that, take the extra runs and the Phillies today.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-188)