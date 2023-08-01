The Miami Marlins have been one of the surprise teams this season in the MLB. They've consistently been ranked second in the NL East, just behind the dominant Atlanta Braves, currently at 11.5 games back of them. They're one of the number of teams this season that are all vying to make it to the postseason, either hovering above .500 or right at it most of the season. So, like those teams, they figure to make improvements to their roster before the trade deadline disappears in a matter of hours. Here's who they should look at for a last-minute trade.

Gleyber Torres

A lot of the trade rumors for the Marlins as of late have had them desperately seeking the services of New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. This, of course, goes all the way back to last season when the Marlins and Yankees were in discussion for a trade for Torres that would have had Miami sending Pablo Lopez to New York in exchange for the second baseman, Matt Johnson of sportsnaut wrote. Yankees general manager backed out at the last minute, however, and the Marlins ended up trading Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arraez, which has seemed to work out well for the fish.

“The Marlins were fixated on Gleyber Torres this time a year ago,” Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reported. “They're still trying to deal for the second baseman.”

With that being said, it seems a trade for Torres isn't going to materialize once again this season, as the asking price for Torres from the Yankees is too high, in the form of right-hander Edward Cabrera or left-hander Braxton Garrett, which is a deal breaker for Marlins.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Both Marlins arms whom the Yankees covet currently hold big-league rotation spots after being top 10 organization prospects two years ago,” Miller said. “Cabrera is 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 16 starts and regarded as a future star by the Marlins. The seventh-overall pick of the 2016 draft, Garrett is 5-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games, 19 as a starter.”

But if the Marlins really think they're out of the rebuild and want to make a run for October, then why not make this move?

Ultimately, I think this comes down to where the Marlins realistically believe they stand at this point, not only in the season but in their overall turnaround as an organization. The Marlins are still a young and growing team, still trying to find their overall identity. They're certainly not going to take the division from the Braves this season unless Atlanta has a major collapse. So, the best they could hope for is a Wild Card berth.

In terms of records, the Yankees are only two games worse than the Marlins, but being in the highly competitive AL East is a difficult place to be right now, which has put them in last place in the division. With how injury-prone the Yankees have become, most don't believe they're built for the postseason, making them sellers. So, can the Marlins pull off a last-minute acquisition here? What could be the final breaking point in negotiations for both teams to send Torres to Miami?

It seems clear, though, that even though the Marlins beefed up their infield this past offseason, having Torres be a reliable, cheaper, veteran presence on the team is what they're looking for. Slashing 258/.323/.426, with 16 home runs and 44 RBI, Torres is one of the few remaining bats left on the market. The Marlins are running out of options.