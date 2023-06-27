Pink's joining Adam Lambert and Kelly Clarkson with their weirdest on stage performance stories. This time around, while performing her headlining set at the British Summer Time Festival in London, someone tossed a bag of ashes at the Just Like Fire singer, per TMZ.

While performing, a fan threw their mother's ashes on stage. Baffled, Pink picked up the bag of ashes, and asked, “Is this your mom?” before saying, “I don't know how I feel about this,” and set it down. The whole time, however, the singer didn't stop. She continued singing Just Like A Pill without a hitch. Perhaps this was a normal thing for her.

There hasn't been an explanation as to why the fan threw their mother's ashes, though. Maybe their mom was just a big fan.

This isn't the only strange on stage attack, though. American Idol winner Adam Lambert said that “someone threw a 12-inch dildo at [him].” The dildo hit him, but thankfully it was low enough that it bounced off and “bounced on the floor once and then flopped there for a minute like a dead salmon.”

“I kind of stopped for a second, and I was like ‘Ok, I have a mixed feeling of like horror, like anger that someone threw this heavy thing at me,” he said. “Then, this is hilarious. I kicked it immediately back in the audience, and I think I hit the woman that threw it!”

Kelly Clarkson also shared her crazy on stage story. “I was singing at this thing, and my eyes were closed,” she said. “And this person on live TV on this show overseas rushed the stage and came up and hugged me and put their arms around me. But when your eyes are closed and you're singing, you aren't thinking anything.”

“It was very scary,” she said, “just because you think at that moment, I realized how vulnerable I was and I'd never thought like that before.”