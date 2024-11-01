In the realm of reimagined horror, nothing remains sacred — and Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s latest vision, Pinocchio: Unstrung, takes that to an unsettling new level. This latest film joins the growing “Twisted Childhood Universe” launched by Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the indie horror hit that introduced a gruesome twist to classic childhood tales. With the release of Pinocchio: Unstrung, Frake-Waterfield and Jagged Edge Productions take on the tale of the iconic puppet, exploring a terrifyingly twisted quest for humanity. A first-look image, shared by Variety, has provided fans with a peek at the practical-effects-driven doll, crafted by makeup FX legend Todd Masters, who brings a sinister edge to the beloved marionette.

The film’s cast boosts its horror credentials with genre veterans Robert Englund, famed for his role as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and Richard Brake, known for his appearances in Barbarian and Mandy. Englund plays a yet-unnamed character, while Brake takes on the key role of Geppetto, reimagining the woodworker as a character steeped in menace. Masters, celebrated for his work on Child’s Play and Underworld Awakening, aims to make the puppet’s look as horrifying as possible, using practical effects wherever possible to enhance the film’s gritty, visceral atmosphere.

Frake-Waterfield, who helmed both Blood and Honey films, explains he’s leveraging a larger budget this time, allowing him to pursue more ambitious practical effects and “make this the definitive Pinocchio horror film.” Scheduled for release in the summer of 2025, Pinocchio: Unstrung will likely expand the “Poohniverse” with a fresh blend of dark humor and disturbing visuals. According to Frake-Waterfield, this film has the potential to push the boundaries of his horror universe even further. With ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment handling distribution, the movie is already sparking interest, especially among fans of horror’s creative reimaginings of beloved characters.

The Twisted Childhood Universe Expands: Building Toward a Dark Cross-Over

Pinocchio: Unstrung joins a line-up of twisted public domain adaptations, including Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, all paving the way for the “Poohniverse Monsters Assemble,” a crossover film in development. This universe pulls characters from innocent childhood memories and places them in grim, nightmarish scenarios that add a disturbing, adult twist to well-known stories. As these films explore each character’s dark transformation, they build a horror “Poohniverse” where multiple reimagined icons come together for a climactic showdown. The franchise’s vision combines horror with dark comedy, allowing audiences to see their childhood heroes reinterpreted through a wildly demented lens.

Brake, reflecting on his role, describes the Pinocchio script as a mix of dark, gory, and, surprisingly, funny moments that create an unexpectedly entertaining experience. Masters, meanwhile, shares his enthusiasm for the project’s emphasis on practical effects, an approach that adds authenticity to the horror, making each gruesome detail feel all too real. “I love the original and twisted version of the story from the 1880s,” Masters said, thrilled to reimagine the wooden puppet’s quest to become a real boy, albeit through shockingly “gnarly” means.

The Twisted Childhood Universe’s ambitious “Poohniverse” continues to attract attention, promising a series of films that cater to horror lovers with a taste for nostalgia turned inside out. Frake-Waterfield and his team are betting that audiences want something fresh, daring, and provocative in the horror genre. With Pinocchio: Unstrung, they intend to deliver a darkly comedic yet deeply disturbing experience that keeps viewers on edge, mixing beloved tales with grim, spine-chilling twists that subvert the nostalgia they once inspired.