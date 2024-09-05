It is safe to say that the Domingo German era in Pittsburgh has been a complete failure. After another difficult appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the last place Pittsburgh Pirates have made a significant move to one of their more disappointing offseason acquisitions.

The Pirates have designated German for assignment according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates claimed pitcher Joey Wentz, who most recently played for the Detroit Tigers, off of waivers.

After signing a minor league deal with the Pirates this past offseason, the 32-year-old German spent most of the season at Triple-A Indianapolis before being called up to the Major League roster on Aug. 9. German seemed to be settling in with the Pirates, only allowing two earned runs through his first four appearances, including one scoreless six inning gem.

However, the wheels began to fall off over German's last three games. He allowed eight earned runs in a disastrous relief appearance on Aug. 26, two earned runs in another relief spot on Aug. 30 and six earned runs, and seven total runs in a start on Wednesday.

German ended his Pirates tenure with a 0-1 record through seven appearances and three starts with a 7.84 ERA.

What's next for Domingo German?

After failing to stick with the Pirates during his latest Major League stint, German's future in baseball is looking murky. Despite throwing a perfect game with the New York Yankees last season, he has failed to live up to the expectations he set during his 18-win season in 2018.

German also had a brush with substance issues when he was the subjected to a 10-game suspension to due a foreign substance on his pitching had last year.

In addition to his struggles on the mound, German has also had some concerning personal issues off the field. He was suspended for 81 games in 2020 for violating MLB's personal conduct policy due to a domestic violence situation. Last season, German finished the season on the restricted list and entered a rehab program due to an alcohol-related outburst that included him flipping a couch in the Yankees dugout.

The combination of German's on-field performance and questions about his off-field personal life make it unlikely for any teams to continue taking a chance on him. German just has not shown enough on the mound to make it worth it keep him around, either on a Major League or minor league deal.