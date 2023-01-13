Andrew McCutchen has officially returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the place where his MLB career began, as the club agreed to a one-year contract with the former National League MVP on Friday. MLB fans were so excited about the McCutchen-Pirates reunion and they took to Twitter to express such excitement. Here are the best reactions.

This Pirates fan couldn’t help but feel emotional about Andrew McCutchen coming back. It’s understandable, given that McCutchen and the Pirates accomplished great things together.

The five-time All-Star won the 2013 National League MVP with the Pirates and helped end one of the longest playoff droughts- at the time- in the MLB when he helped the club to the postseason for the first time since the 1992 campaign.

So yeah, it’s safe to say that Andrew McCutchen will always hold a special place in the hearts of Pirates fans.

That’s why it feels so right that he’s returning.

It’s a feel-good MLB story. It’s also, as this Pirates writer points out, a perfect time for both parties to come together, as Pittsburgh has one of the youngest rosters in the league- and the 36-year-old McCutchen can provide a veteran presence.

Ultimately, it also makes far too much sense for Andrew McCutchen to retire as a member of the Pirates organization.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?
🚨 Get compelling MLB news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Pirates, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen, Pirates come full circle with reunion

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Billy Eppler, Steve Cohen, Trea Turner, Mets, Phillies

RUMOR: Mets eyeing former NL MVP after Trea Turner longshot idea

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Yankees, Brian Cashman, Bryan Reynolds

Yankees facing ‘Juan Soto’ asking price in trade talks for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Given that it’s a one-year deal, it’s not out of the question to say that this could be his last year in the MLB.

Regardless, all that matters right now is that Andrew McCutchen has officially returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s a great day to be an MLB fan.