Andrew McCutchen has officially returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the place where his MLB career began, as the club agreed to a one-year contract with the former National League MVP on Friday. MLB fans were so excited about the McCutchen-Pirates reunion and they took to Twitter to express such excitement. Here are the best reactions.

ANDREW MCCUTCHEN DUDE I AM CRYING RN — Bacon Burt (@BaconBurt) January 13, 2023

This Pirates fan couldn’t help but feel emotional about Andrew McCutchen coming back. It’s understandable, given that McCutchen and the Pirates accomplished great things together.

The five-time All-Star won the 2013 National League MVP with the Pirates and helped end one of the longest playoff droughts- at the time- in the MLB when he helped the club to the postseason for the first time since the 1992 campaign.

So yeah, it’s safe to say that Andrew McCutchen will always hold a special place in the hearts of Pirates fans.

That’s why it feels so right that he’s returning.

Andrew McCutchen back to Pittsburgh where it all began 🥹 — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) January 13, 2023

Andrew McCutchen back in Pittsburgh feels so right pic.twitter.com/ycVwuYOmdi — Starting 9 (@Starting9) January 13, 2023

It’s a feel-good MLB story. It’s also, as this Pirates writer points out, a perfect time for both parties to come together, as Pittsburgh has one of the youngest rosters in the league- and the 36-year-old McCutchen can provide a veteran presence.

Ultimately, it also makes far too much sense for Andrew McCutchen to retire as a member of the Pirates organization.

At this point there is zero reason to Andrew McCutchen to not retire a Pirate. Then once he does, it’s time to retire no. 22. — Rum Bunter (@rumbunter) January 13, 2023

Given that it’s a one-year deal, it’s not out of the question to say that this could be his last year in the MLB.

Regardless, all that matters right now is that Andrew McCutchen has officially returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s a great day to be an MLB fan.