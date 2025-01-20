Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes took MLB by storm in 2024, ultimately being named National League Rookie of the Year. Heading into his sophomore seasons, Skenes has made it clear that the fans will only see more of him.

Between 23 starts at the major league level and another seven in the minors, Skenes threw 160.1 innings in 2024. Now fully acclimated to MLB, the right-hander is ready for his innings pitched to sky rocket, via the Associated Press.

“I'm going to be ready to throw 240 innings,” Skenes said. “It's not going to be 160 innings again. I know that. It's going to be much more. Take the ball and pitch.”

If Skenes would have pitched 240 innings in 2024, he would've led led the league by almost 32 frames. So while his statement may be a bit hyperbole, Skenes is serious about being a consistent difference maker in 2025. He wants the ball as much as possible and is ready to free himself from the chains of an innings limit.

Skenes' rookie output proved he has what it takes to both succeed and thrive at the major league level. Over those 23 starts he held a 11-3 record, 1.96 ERA and a 170/32 K/BB ratio. It's fair to wonder if a larger workload would harm Skenes over the course of a full season. His early firepower has blown by hitters, maybe they figure it out more facing him more often.

But to Paul Skenes, that doesn't matter. He knows what is in his arsenal and knows what he brings to the mound. The Pirates as a whole haven't found much success recently. If they're going to have a chance to make the playoffs, they need Skenes to continue operating as their ace.

He knows the cards will be stacked against Pittsburgh. But at least when the ball is in his glove, Skenes is ready to perform and continue proving why he's one of the league's best; already.

“There's no reason we can't play fundamental baseball and execute at a very high level without having players like Shohei Ohtani,” Skenes said. “It's not a complicated game.”