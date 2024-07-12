After another jaw-dropping performance on the mound from Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star rookie sensation Paul Skenes, all eyes are now on Arizona Diamondbacks and National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo.

Skenes pitched a gem on Thursday afternoon, throwing seven no-hit innings while striking out a career-high 11 batters and only allowing one walk in the Pirates' 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lovullo, who as manager of the National League All-Star team is responsible for choosing the starting pitcher, is still debating his decision, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I want to hit just right on the sweet spot,” Lovullo said. “We want the world to watch this game. And I want to I want to make sure that that I take my time before I make the decision.”

Should Paul Skenes start the All-Star Game?

If Lovullo's goal is to get as many eyes as possible on the game, then this should be an easy decision for him. Starting Skenes will make this year's All-Star Game a must-watch event.

In just 11 starts since being called up from the minor leagues in May, Skenes has a 6-0 record, 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 66.1 innings. If Skenes qualified, he would be leading all of baseball in ERA, the next-best being Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo with a 2.21 ERA.

Skenes would make history as just the fifth rookie pitcher of all time to start the All-Star Game, and the first rookie to start since 1995, when Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers got the nod for the NL. The other three rookies to start the All-Star Game are Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela in 1981, Mark Fidrych of the Detroit Tigers in 1976 and Washington Senators pitcher Dave Stenhouse in 1962.

As the starting pitcher, Skenes would likely face three of the absolute best players in Major League Baseball in Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and the New York Yankees superstar outfield duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the first inning.

Skenes would also have tremendous off-the-field impact. Not only is Skenes one of the most popular young players in baseball, but his girlfriend, the famous LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne, would likely be at the game cheering him on. Dunne's presence, along with Skenes potentially starting, would bring a whole new set of eyes to the game.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale would likely have been Skenes' biggest competition to start the game, but he is scheduled to start on Sunday, taking him out of consideration to pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, another candidate to start, is also scheduled to pitch on Sunday and left his last start early due to back tightness.

The only other realistic option for Lovullo would be Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who has put together a great year of his own, but is nowhere near as impressive as what Skenes has done since he was called up in May.

With no clear option other than the Pirates star rookie, Lovullo should give the fans what they want. Skenes should be the starting pitcher for the National League All-Star team.