It looks like the Detroit Pistons didn’t have a disastrous 2022 NBA offseason after all.

One good thing is that they didn’t use their available cap space on guys they weren’t very enthusiastic about. Instead, they accepted relatively bad contracts from the Knicks in exchange for draft assets. Detroit also picked up Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey in the 2022 NBA Draft. Both rookies have quite high ceilings, so even if just one of them pans out, that would already result in an amazing payout.

Some may question how the Pistons dealt Jerami Grant to Portland for less than maybe he was worth. That move, however, ensures more picks for Detroit in the years to come. Additionally, it means that younger players like Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey should get more touches.

One kid to watch out for, however, is Ivey. He has the ability to compete for All-NBA Rookie Team honors. Ivey also seems to be the ideal partner for Cunningham in the backcourt.

The fact of the matter is the Pistons may have to endure another year of having one of the league’s worst win-loss records. If the prize in 2023 is having Victor Wembanyama, however, then it might just be worth it. After so much uncertainty over the past few years, it finally looks like these Detroit Pistons are unquestionably moving in the right direction.

Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for Pistons

Draft: A

What a draft for the Pistons! They landed Jaden Ivey after Keegan Murray was picked one rung ahead, and that was a pleasant surprise. Now the Pistons have a young ‘un who has the ability to be a superstar. Ivey and Cunningham have the potential to be among the most electrifying backcourts in the NBA for the years to come.

By dealing for the incredibly athletic Jalen Duren, the Pistons also strengthened their center position. He’ll defend the paint while also becoming a lob and transition danger on offense.

Do not sleep on Gabriele Procida, too. His three-point shooting can spread the floor, and his defense is solid. The icing on the cake for Detroit is finding a 3 & D talent at 36th overall who can potentially contribute right away.

Trades: B

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons have been good dancing partners this offseason. Center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks traveled to the Motor City less than a week after the Pistons also acquired Kemba Walker.

In the Jalen Duren trade, Detroit received Kemba Walker and his $9.1 million salary, but the Knicks still needed to clear additional space so that they could sign Jalen Brunson to a sizable deal. This coupled with a relatively light free agent market prompted the Pistons to pull the trigger on the deal that got them Noel and Burks.

As of this writing, Kemba Walker’s buyout has been approved, so he’s off the books for the Pistons. Noel, meanwhile, should facilitate Duren’s adjustment and development at the center position.

For his part, Burks’ ability to generate his own shot as a scoring guard will benefit the Pistons. Detroit fans should remember Burks from back on March 27, when it appeared like Detroit would defeat the Knicks until Burks poured in 14 points in the fourth quarter and New York pulled off a two-point victory.

Keep in mind as well that following the 2022–2023 season, Noel and Burks both have team options. This will allow Detroit to opt-out of their contracts and save about $19 million in salary cap space.

Free Agency: C+

The Pistons signed Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 player in 2018, to a three-year, $37.5 million deal. They also signed Kevin Knox, the No. 9 player in 2018, to a two-year, $6 million contract. In 18 games last year, Bagley, who joined the team from Sacramento at the trade deadline in February, produced 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field.

The trade for Bagley was risky, but he showed he had more to offer than the Kings allowed him to display. He transitioned from being constrained as a poor corner 3-point shooter into a superb lob finisher and interior scorer. Bagley’s performance proves that environment and fit are important.

On the other hand, Knox is more of an unknown. He has made 34.1 percent of his 3-point attempts throughout the course of his career, shooting 36.9 percent overall. His playing time has diminished each season after averaging over 29 minutes per game as a rookie. Prior to his January trade to Atlanta, he played just 111 minutes in 13 games with the New York Knicks the previous year. If he can get his bearings, though, Knox could be a solid contributor.

The former Kentucky Wildcat possesses all the qualities of a contemporary scoring wing. In college, he scored 15.6 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. His stature and talent as a spot-up shooter and versatile defender impressed draft evaluators then. If he can live up to his potential, the Pistons have another solid 3 & D guy to shackle opposing scorers.

Overall: B+

In May, the Pistons appeared headed for a subpar offseason, especially after seemingly losing out in the draft lottery.

The Pistons, who had the third-worst record in the NBA, dropped to the fifth pick, but it seemed to work out perfectly when Jaden Ivey fell to them. Ivey may compete to be the most dynamic backcourt scorer in this draft class. Compared to Cade Cunningham, Ivey is not a catch-and-shoot scorer, but their skill-sets should complement each other well.

PG: Cade / Hayes / C. Joseph

SG: Jaden Ivey / Hamidou Diallo

SF: Saddiq Bey / Alec Burks / I. Livers

PF: Marvin Bagley III / Kelly Olynyk

As things stand, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, and Jalen Duren all appear to comprise a relatively deep frontcourt combination. Duren has the skills to be a force inside or in pick-and-roll situations, but he will need time to develop into the position. The Pistons will also hope that Bagley has enough offensive talent to prevent the paint from being too congested.

Regardless of how things turn out, Dwane Casey’s rebuilding efforts are going well. The Pistons should transform from a team that struggled to score the previous year into a unit that has a very exciting and explosive backcourt.

The Detroit Pistons will need time, but they must be happy with the direction things are going right now.