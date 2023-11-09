The Pistons have a solid young core and plenty of reason for positivity, but rookie guard Marcus Sasser has been impressive.

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the NBA the past couple of seasons, but they have reason for optimism. They have one of the brightest young cores with high upside. Cade Cunningham has been off to a strong start to the year and Ausar Thompson is already setting rookie records. But perhaps the biggest surprise of the season so far for the Pistons is rookie guard Marcus Sasser.

Marcus Sasser will be the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft for the Pistons

MARCUSMarcus Sasser had a solid college career. He played four seasons at Houston and by the time he was a senior, he was considered one of the best guards in the country. But NBA teams seem to have an aversion to drafting upperclassmen in the first round with many one and dones being high draft picks.

Sasser was projected to be drafted in the second round in many mock drafts leading up to the actual NBA Draft. But strong pre-draft workouts helped raise his stock and the Pistons selected him with the No. 25 overall pick. The first indication that the Pistons had something on their hands with Marcus Sasser was during NBA Summer League.

Sasser's shooting efficiency wasn't that high during NBA Summer League; he shot only 26.5 percent from the three point line. In order to be an effective guard in the NBA, a consistent three point shot is a must. But he did show he can score the ball. He averaged 15.6 points per game and ended the summer showcase with a 40-point explosion. He also showed he could be a high-level playmaker and defender.

Now flash forward to the start of the regular season, and Sasser is making a case to not only be in the rotation, but to be a possible starter while the Pistons are dealing with some key injuries. Sasser has come off the bench in all eight games he's played in so far.

The Pistons are currently very thin on the wings and in the backcourt with Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Harris, Isaiah Livers and Monte Morris all out due to various injuries. Killian Hayes has been moved into the starting lineup and has been producing well. But Sasser should be considered a candidate to start at some point.

Overall, he's been averaging 9.0 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals while playing 18.5 minutes off the bench. Pistons head coach Monty Williams even admitted that during a game early this season he should have given Sasser more playing time. Sasser's shooting efficiency has been through the roof this season. He's shooting 52.8 percent from the field, 51.9 percent from the three point line and 100 percent from the free throw line. He's taking around 3.4 attempts from three point range per game.

Jaden Ivey, who was a lottery pick and thought to be a key part of the Pistons future, is currently sideline due to an illness. Sasser stepped up with a career-high (so far) 22 points, three rebounds and four assists. Even before the absence, Sasser seemed to be encroaching on Ivey's minutes and spot in the rotation. Ivey has been coming off the bench after starting all of last season.

If Sasser keeps this up, he might make other players in the Pistons backcourt, expendable. He certainly will have a case for being the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft and to make one of the All-Rookie teams at the end of the season.