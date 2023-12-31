Tom Gores had a lot of love for his Pistons led by Cade Cunningham.

The streak is finally over. Monty Williams and Cade Cunningham have successfully led the Detroit Pistons to their third win of the season after losing 28 straight games. It took all over their efforts which got them a close triumph over the Scottie Barnes-led Toronto Raptors. One person who was keeping a close eye on the game was owner Tom Gores. He even released a statement after the squad had finally won, via Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

“I’m proud of how our guys have continued to fight through adversity. I know it's been hard, but they've kept their heads up and showed real character. The streak is over, but the hard work continues,” was how Tom Gores reacted after his Pistons won their third game of the season.

Cade Cunningham was pouring his heart out for the past month and it finally netted some great results. He dropped 30 points and kept the scoring outburst infectious for all his teammates by notching 12 assists. This put guys like Bojan Bogdanovic in a good position to score 19 points. Other Pistons players also stepped up because they knew Scottie Barnes and the Raptors were shorthanded. A total of six players were able to score in double-digit figures while James Wiseman was only short of two to make the list longer.

Monty Williams still has a lot of work to improve this Pistons team. Hopefully, they can ride this momentum into better shot selection, hustle on defense, and convert more wins down the line.