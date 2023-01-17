The Detroit Pistons have just crossed the pond and are now in France for Thursday’s game in Paris against the Chicago Bulls. However, rookie Jalen Duren was not able to join the team’s flight to the City of Light all because he lost his passport, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Jalen Duren is not currently with the Pistons because the league’s youngest player lost his passport lol. The team is working and hoping to get him here in time for the game.

That must be so infuriating for Jalen Duren. It’s one thing to forget your wallet at home and it’s another to lose the most important item when traveling abroad, especially when you have a significant role to play for the team. Jalen Duren has become the Pistons’ top rebounder this season, as he is averaging 8.5 boards per game. He doesn’t score a lot, but he gets Detroit lots of extra possessions with his activity on the glass. But he is now in danger of not being able to provide that kind of support for the Pistons with his passport still nowhere to be found.

However, even if Jalen Duren finds his passport in time and makes it to Paris just before the showdown versus the Bulls, there seems to be no assurance that he will be able to see action since he has been absent on the floor in the last five Pistons game due to an ankle injury.

In any case, this is a big lesson learned for Jalen Duren, who was taken in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets before his rights were traded to the New York Knicks and then to the Pistons.