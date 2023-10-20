Marvin Bagley and the Detroit Pistons are currently putting the finishing touches on their preseason in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA slate. Although the Pistons are projected by most pundits to be among the league's worst teams this year, Bagley looks to be ready to make waves when the season tips off for real in just a few days.

During Thursday evening's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bagley threw down a posterizing dunk over Oklahoma City forward/center Chet Holmgren.

OH MY GOODNESS! Marvin Bagley has a date with the RIM 💪 Watch Thunder/Pistons LIVE on the NBA APP⬇️https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/gL5eyIr6q2 — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2023

The epic poster dunk drew a host of reactions from both the commentators, players on the court, as well as, perhaps most entertainingly, the players on the Detroit bench, who couldn't believe their eyes at the explosive play.

Marvin Bagley is currently in the process of trying to regain his footing in the NBA landscape. Bagley was selected in the loaded 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was taken with the second overall pick, putting him ahead of future stars like Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Bagley largely struggled to get off the ground during his tenure with the Kings, which was not helped by a series of egregious personnel decisions by the Sacramento front office during his time there. In February of 2022, Bagley was traded to the Pistons, where he has played ever since.

At 24 years old, there is still plenty of time for Bagley to continue to put together the pieces of his immense skillset and try to live up to his once-high expectations. The Pistons tip off their season on October 25 on the road against the Miami Heat.