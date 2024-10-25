ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for the start of the NBA season as we turn attention towards this tilt in the Eastern Conference between divisional rivals. The Detroit Pistons (0-1) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) for their first meeting of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons lost their season opener to Indiana 115-109. They led by as many as 10 points mid-way through the third quarter as they eventually squandered the lead. They also failed to cover their spread by a point, so Pistons' bettors will be looking for a more positive outcome here.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won big in their opener, taking down the Toronto Raptors 136-106 on the road. They'll be happy to be back at home to welcome their fans into the new season. They also swept Detroit and went 6-0 during their season series last year, so expect another big game out of Cleveland as the heavy favorites.

Here are the Pistons-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Cavaliers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +380

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: +490

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Net Detroit, Bally Sports, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are looking to improve after posting just a 17-win season last year and tying the record for the NBA's longest losing streak in league history. They've been a work-in-progress over the last few years, but they're hoping their young draft picks can start to develop and find their footing in the league. Cade Cunningham is poised for another great year and he'll look to once again be the motor that drives this team.

The Pistons will also be eager to see the evolution of Ausar Thompson as a defender following his rookie season. He's currently out with an injury, but the Pistons added veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. to fill the spot and provide this young core with some leadership. In win in this game would bode well for their season moving forward as the Cavaliers had their number all season last year. Their losses weren't particulary close either, so they're looking to put up more of a fight this year.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Following their fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference a season ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up right where they left off with a 30-point blowout of the Toronto Raptors. They're confident in this matchup knowing they remained perfect against the Pistons all year the following season. The Cavaliers look to be healthy and in mid-season shape already heading into this game as double-digit favorites. Watch for them to make some serious noise once again during the regular season.

Evan Mobley led their last effort with with team-high totals in points (25) and rebounds (9). He was a double-double machine last season and he's been able to make positive leaps forward as a player – expect Evan Mobley to have a breakout season for the Cavaliers this year if he can sustain this type of production. Donovan Mitchell is also still in the prime of his career as notched 21 points and an outstanding +/- (+31).

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This will be the first of many meeting between these two teams this season and the Detroit Pistons would like to see this become a somewhat competitive series this year. They're still a roster learning as they go, but the only answer is to improve after their poor season a year ago. Nevertheless, they're catching a stacked Cleveland team on a mission this season and it may be tough to overcome the betting odds.

As far as scoring, the Cleveland Cavaliers have much more options to turn to and the Pistons will find it hard to keep up without Ausar Thompson and his defensive efforts. Cleveland also boasted one of the top five defenses in the league last season, so expect them to have an immediate impact in this game.

The season is still young so we're waiting on a larger sample size for how these teams perform against the spread, but their first game wasn't telling enough to know the Cavaliers will be solid this year in terms of backing them with money. While the spread is wild, we like the Cavs to win this game and cover the spread as it quickly gets out of hand. The Cleveland crowd will be rocking and it'll be all Cavaliers in this one.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10 (-110)