ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pistons visit the Knicks on Thursday! The Pistons are spiraling, while the Knicks have been playing well and are red-hot entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Pistons were a disaster last year, but so far this season, they have looked better. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Jaden Ivey has also stepped up a lot this year. Cunningham makes this team go, and he will be key in this matchup against the New York Knicks and in how physically the Knicks play. This will be an interesting matchup because they have lost three straight entering the game.

The Knicks have been red-hot after a slower start to the season. Their keys are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns because they are two players who consistently score and get to the basket on the roster. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the Eastern Conference this season. This should be an interesting matchup because the Knicks have won four straight entering this game tonight.

Here are the Pistons-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Knicks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +430

New York Knicks: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/MSG Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense was awful last season and has not been much better this year. They are 21st in scoring at 110.1 points per game, 17th from the field, 46.2% from the field, and 16th from behind the arc at 35.8%. Four Pistons have averaged over double digits this season. Cade Cunningham has been the best player on offense, scoring 23.7 points per game. Then he also leads the team in assists at 9.1 per game. Cunningham has been the engine that makes this team go next to Jaden Ivey in the backcourt. The Pistons and this offense have a lot of issues, and they have a tough matchup against the Knicks in this game. The Knicks have been physical and will make this an ugly game.

The defense for the Pistons has taken a step forward after how bad they were last year. They allow 113.1 points per game, allow a field goal percentage of 46.3%, and allow a three-point field goal percentage defense of 37.7%. Down low, Jalen Duren leads in rebounds at 9.2 per game. Then, Jaden Ivey leads the team in steals at one per game. Finally, two Pistons are averaging at least one block per game, with Isaiah Stewart leading the team at 1.4. This defense looks better and has the potential to match the physicality of the Knicks. Still, the Knicks are built on that, and it could be an ugly game for both teams.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has taken a big jump this year. They are sixth in scoring at 118.3 points per game, second in field goal percentage at 49.9%, and second in three-point shooting at 40.1% from behind the arc. Then, six players on the Knicks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading at 25.2 points per game, but Jalen Brunson is just behind with 25.1 points per game. Then, Brunson also leads the way in assists at 7.5 per game. Brunson is the key for the Knicks on offense because he makes this team go, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been great since coming over in the offseason and has helped make things much easier for him. This offense has looked great this year, and they should be able to score against the Pistons in this spot, especially at home.

The Knicks' defense has been great this season. They allowed 110.7 points per game, 46.5% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way in rebounding this season with 13.2 per game. Then, one player averages over one block per game, with OG Anunoby leading at one per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, and Anunoby also leads in steals by 1.5 per game. This defense is the key for the Knicks all year and in this game. The Knicks have the talent to shut down the Pistons at home. The Pistons do not have much offense outside of Cade Cunningham.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team in this matchup. The Pistons look better than last year and should be able to compete in this game, but the Knicks are red-hot. The Knicks have won four straight games, while the Pistons have lost three straight and four out of their last five games. This feels like a big opportunity for the Pistons, but they do not have the talent to match up with the Knicks. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will be the best players on the court. The Knicks should win and cover at home in this game.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -10.5 (-110)