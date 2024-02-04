The 76ers have several movable contracts at the trade deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season as on shaky ground because the James Harden saga was still not over. Just a week after 2023-24 tipped off, the 76ers agreed to a trade that sent Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for myriad expiring contracts, keeping their cap flexibility alive for the summer.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's excellent campaigns have been phenomenal for the organization, but Embiid's meniscus tear may hinder their ceiling this season. There's still no concrete timeline for Embiid's recovery, so the length of his absence may change how Philadelphia approaches the trade deadline. With the movable contracts they have on their roster, the Sixers can go as far as pursuing an All-Star caliber player or a 3-and-D wing who complements their nucleus.

Some players on the market have been linked to Philadelphia, but Daryl Morey and the front office have not seriously pursued anyone yet. More knockdown shooters and acquiring a bit more size and versatility at the wing position must be a priority, so these are the players who will likely be shipped out if the Sixers make a move at the trade deadline.

During the prime years of his career, Marcus Morris Sr. was a guaranteed bucket, routinely scoring 18-20 points on any given night. You could give him the ball and he could create shots for himself even if though the defense knew he wanted to work from the mid-range.

Morris is 34 now, though, lacking burst and quickness to get to the rim and defend on the perimeter, and he's played like it in Philadelphia. Since the 76ers are unlikely to keep him past this year, they might as well try to move Morris' contract for someone who could contribute in the playoffs.

Like Morris, Robert Covington is on the downside of his professional career. Covington used to be one of the best help defenders in the association, especially during his first stint in Philadelphia. He was decent in the first couple of games after the Harden trade, but Covington has been sidelined for over a month because of knee inflammation.

It does not seem like he will return before the trade deadline, so Covington is another player the Sixers must consider moving because he is also on expiring contract. Covington is unlikely to receive vital postseason minutes so packaging him with Morris to add a complementary asset would be a prudent approach for Philadelphia.

Furkan Korkmaz

Furkan Korkmaz has been in and out of the Sixers' rotation for years. He's a quality shooter who can launch off the catch and on the move, but doesn't offer much more offensively and is imminently exploitable on the other end.

Korkmaz exploded with a bevy of threes in the depleted Sixers' hard-fought recent loss to the Golden State Warriors. contest against the Golden State Warriors. Clearly, he still has the shooting stroke to be a situational impact player for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Orlando Magic that needs perimeter firepower. Korkmaz is also on an expiring deal and has requested to be traded in the past, so there is no rationale for the Sixers to keep him.