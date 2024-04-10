As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Cleveland Browns, who won't make their first pick until the second round at the No. 54 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Browns won't be picking in the first round for the third consecutive year, all thanks to their trade with the Houston Texans back in 2022 for Deshaun Watson. But at least this year, they won't have to wait all the way until the third round like the previous two years.
The Browns, like most teams, have their needs. Some, in particular, to look out for will be the team seeking help at wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. Making some notable acquisitions through free agency, Cleveland was able to at least start fixing some of those problems, even adding a new backup to Watson in Jameis Winston. But there's more work to be done.
Their second-round selection will be just one of five picks they have in this year's draft, with a selection in every remaining round except the fourth. That means general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to be calculated and selective in their draft choices, hoping to build upon and add pieces to a team that made a return to the postseason last year with aspirations for more in 2024.
Now, here are two players that the Browns should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
While Nick Chubb is expected to return for the start of the 2024 season, his age, 28, and recent ACL tear suggest that his tenure with the Browns may be entering its twilight. Thus, meaning that the Browns need to be finding their potential next starting running back, or at least a reliable No. 2.
Although the 2024 running back draft class is considered less than stellar, there are still some interesting prospects available in the middle rounds where the Browns will mostly find themselves. However, drafting someone like Trey Benson — who has been on a lot of Browns mock drafts — at No. 54 with their first pick shouldn't be at the top of their list.
Benson has the capabilities to be a good back in the league eventually, though. He boasted consecutive 900-yard seasons at Florida State and had 44 missed tackles over that span. But with the uncertainty at the position in this year's draft, the Browns should probably avoid getting a running back with their second-round pick, including Benson. If he's available in the third, then sure, make the pick.
Leonard Taylor III, DL, Miami
The Browns are in need of defensive line help, even though they were able to re-sign most of last year's front in Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris on short-term deals. Despite those re-signings, this is a Browns defensive line that is getting older, and again, only on shorter stays now with their new deals.
While Leonard Taylor III out of Miami may seem like an ideal fit for the Browns in the second round, the team should probably proceed with caution. Taylor's time at Miami was plagued with inconsistency where he looked dominating one minute and ineffective the next. He has the potential to be a powerful and explosive impact player when he is on, it's just these moments are never guaranteed, making him a hot-and-cold interior defensive lineman, per PFF. If this were to be the first pick for the Browns, they may prefer to focus on a more reliable option in this draft.