Rumors have been circulating regarding the PlayStation 5 (PS5) Pro, with sources saying that it could have a release date in September of 2024. It would seem that even analysts agree with this, stating that the PS 5 Pro could indeed come out this year.
The news comes from the Consumer News and Business Channel, or CNBC. According to analysts, Sony is “likely to release a refreshed version of the PlayStation 5.” This is after the company cut its forecast for sales on the PS5 from 25 million to 21 million. An executive also mentioned during the earnings call last week that Sony is expecting a “gradual decline” in unit sales next fiscal year.
According to the analysts, this could be a move designed to “boost interest in the PlayStation 5”. Additionally, they said that this move could be a way to offer the updated console once Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Other than that, the PlayStation 5 first came out in 2020, making it almost four years old this year. When the PlayStation 4 reached three years old, Sony also launched the PlayStation 4 Pro. All of the signs point towards the PlayStation 5 Pro being announced and launched this year.
Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokto-based games consultancy agency Kantan Games, had the following to say about the situation:
There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024… Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.
When CNBC reached out to Sony for a comment, they were not immediately available to comment.
As always, these are just estimates and analyses of the possible Playstation 5 Pro release date based on the previous market trends. As such, don't take this as an official announcement for the PS5 Pro. Should Sony comment, or officially announce the PS5 Pro, we will be sure to let you know.
That's all for the analyses of the possible release date for the PS5 Pro. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.