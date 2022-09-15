PlayStation State of Play September 2022: All Games Featured

The PlayStation State of Play last September 13, 2022 gave fans a lot of content with just under 30 minutes of stream time. Here are all the games that were featured.

PlayStation State of Play September 2022

Tekken 8 announcement

A trailer featuring a battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima gave fans the first confirmation of Tekken 8.

“This trailer was actually taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8’s story mode, played on PlayStation 5. In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game. Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes,” said Tekken Project Chief Producer Katsuhiro Harada.

God of War Ragnarök Story Trailer

The long-awaited God of War Ragnarök gives us a peek into the story with another trailer. A God of War Ragnarök themed DualSense wireless controller was also announced.

“As the All-Father moves his pieces to the board, Kratos and Atreus must decide if they will be bound by fate or look beyond what is written and make their own destinies,” remarked Grace Orlady, Lead Community Manager at Santa Monica Studio.

Team Ninja, the developers that brought us Dead or Alive, Nioh, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and more, revealed their newest title: Rise of the Ronin.

Team Ninja’s Director and President Fumihiko Yasuda shared a few words: “It was seven years ago when we first began this project. And since then, the development has progressed slowly and freely, much like the spirit of a Ronin. It is with great pleasure to finally bring this title to light, and we are filled with gratitude on being able to make this announcement with PlayStation who have supported us and this project throughout these many years.”

Set on a dystopian future, explore and reclaim lost ground for humanity with your AI partner in Synduality.

“It all started a couple of years back when our team grouped together and passionately discuss how can we break ourselves into—or even break the whole barrier, of the sci-fi genre,” said Synduality Producer Yosuke Futami. “With the emergence of technology these days, and how artificial intelligence slowly becoming more prominent in our daily lives, we were particularly interested in how humans and AI would interact with each other in the future. Will they coexist? Do they have the same belief on feelings, or sense of emotion? Can they intertwine? Those were the questions that eventually became an exodus of this project, and hopefully you would join us to figure out together the adventures that lies ahead of them,” he added.

A new story trailer for Project Eve, now titled Stellar Blade, was revealed. It shows Eve and her comrades crossing paths with Adam, as he leads them to Xion, the last surviving city. Together, the fight against the NA:tive on a mission to save Earth.

Shift Up Corp. Director Kim Hyung Tae provided a little more context behind the title change: “This is our second encounter since the PlayStation Showcase back in September 2021. I am beyond ecstatic to reveal the official name for our game, previously called Project Eve, and share new trailer unveiling new characters and their roles in this story. And I present to you the official title that encompasses Eve’s stylish action and her long and winding adventure… Stellar Blade.

The title is a combination of “Stellar,” which signifies stars in Latin, and “Blade,” which defines Eve’s existence.

Where the point of that blade will lead you to, that’s entirely up to you.”

Hogwarts Legacy will have a PlayStation-exclusive quest: The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. It includes an additional dungeon, the Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade shop, available for all players on the PlayStation.

Avalanche Software Community Manager Chandler Wood set the mood a little more. “Cassandra Mason has a shop to sell you in Hogsmeade, but all is not as it seems in this run-down establishment. What sinister secrets lie beneath Madam Mason’s shop and why was she so keen to sell it? That’s a mystery Hogwarts Legacy players will discover in the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest exclusively available on PlayStation platforms.”

Pacific Drive is a rogue-lite first-person driving survival game. Your car protects you from the dangers of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, as long as you keep it running.

“Since its founding in 2019, Ironwood Studios has been hard at work on Pacific Drive, and we’re extremely proud to be working with PlayStation to bring it to life. Our team loves filling surreal settings with layered systems that allow players to have their own unexpected and unique experiences. We’re always dreaming about urban legends and the forests of the Pacific Northwest—two things the Olympic Exclusion Zone is absolutely full of. It doesn’t hurt that we’re all big fans of a good old fashioned road trip, either,” said Blake Dove, Communications and Marketing Specialist of Ironwood Studios.

The minds behind Yakuza: Like a Dragon revealed a spin-off title set in 1860s Kyo, the fictionalized version of Kyoto. The protagonist is Sakamoto Ryoma, a true historical figure credited with overthrowing the shogunate and the radical reformation of Japan.

David Hinds, the Global Community Manager of Sega of America revealed the game’s release date: Today is a very special day. Not just for RGG Studio, the masterminds behind Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but for all our fans worldwide who have been eagerly awaiting the most legendary lost chapter from the creators of the Like a Dragonseries. We’ve read your Twitter comments, seen your fan content, and are beyond excited to announce that the action-packed samurai title of legend, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, will launch globally in February 2023.”

Demeo

Demeo, initially released for PC and Oculus Quest, is coming to PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 5. The award-winning tabletop RPG and dungeon crawler will make full use of the haptics of the PS VR2 Sense controller, headset, and the DualSense wireless controller to enhance the immersion.

“The visual fidelity of both PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 have given us plenty of reason to revisit our graphics to take advantage of what’s possible on PlayStation hardware. If you thought the heroes and monsters looked intimidating before, just wait until you see them with our latest shaders! Refresh rate is a crucial part of creating a comfortable virtual experience too, which is why we’re delighted to take advantage of the 120hz refresh on the PS VR2,” according to Resolution Games Producer Gustav Stenmark.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was first made available on the Oculus Quest late 2020, and now is headed to PlayStation VR2 on 2023. Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB rebuilt the experience to “take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer.”

“Utilizing all tech that the PS VR2 has to offer, the game pushes what’s possible with VR to immerse you within the world of Star Wars like never before. The high-fidelity visual experience will include headset-based controller tracking and eye tracking ensuring that your movements and direction you look are reflected as you play,” said Scott Mayer, ILMxLAB Publicity Manager.

“The audio and haptics also play a major role in the experience, where you’ll be able to hear the soundscape surround you with rich 3D audio and feel even the smallest detail with the haptics built into the PS VR2 Sense controller and headset. Combining all the sensory features that the PS VR2 has to offer, the experience will make you feel as though you are living within the Star Wars galaxy,” Mayer added.

