Published November 15, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

We’ve reported previously about leaks on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet final evolutions of the three starter Pokemon, but that was already a couple of months ago. Those Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks were not only dated but were also cryptic and almost not satisfying. Thankfully, as we draw closer to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date, more accurate leaks have come out, and that includes leaks relating to the final evolutions of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. Take a look below at how Quaxly, Spirigatito, and Fuecoco will look once you’ve gotten them fully evolved.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Final Evolution of Starters

Quaxly

Probably the most popular of the three starters, the water duck Pokemon will evolve to Quaxwell after reaching a certain level. In this form, Quaxwell will have yellow feet and much larger hair, a taller gait, a wider wingspan, and an overall more serious look.

The Pokemon will then evolve into a very tall, gigantic Water/Fighting duck that is almost over six feet high, whose Pokedex entry says can send a truck rolling with just a single kick. The final evolution of Quaxly is Quaquaval. It’s got an 80s disco dancing feel to it, with an even longer wingspan, bubble-looking extensions, and red toes at the tips of its yellow feet.

Spirigatito

Floragato is the first evolution of Spirigatito, which will see the Grass-Type starter finally walking on hind legs. It holds a star-shaped yoyo with its three-toed hands, with green patches covering its body with a lighter tone serving somewhat like a scarf for its neck.

Meowscarada is the final evolution of Spirigatito, a flamboyant-looking Pokemon straight out of NiGHTS into Dreams and Balan Wonderland. It has two cape-like protrusions on its back, with white fur now replacing its formerly darker coat. It has black legs and a black mask-like face, with downturned ears like a jester’s cap, complete with a pink petalish-bowtie. Meoewscarada is a Grass/Dark Type Pokemon.

Fuecoco

Fuecoco evolves into a lazy-looking done-with-life Crocalor. This humble little being has stubby legs, a long snout, T-rex like arms resembling Totodile’s, and a mariachi band top hat colored orange with a yellow egg-like top. Compared to the other two Starters, Fuecoco starts out slow with a more juvenile-looking first step evolution.

But the moment Cocalor evolves to Skeledirge, it receives the biggest makeover ever. Sure, it still has stubby legs and short arms, but it now looks ferocious and majestic. Skeledirge discards the sombrero for a fiery flaming hair that complements the fearsome, toothy snout better than a sombrero ever could. It also has a very long, meaty tail that we’re sure could do some damage to anyone who laughed at it while it was in high school. Skeledirge is a Fire/Ghost Type Pokemon.

And that’s it for the evolutionary lines of the three starter Pokemon. You can also check out a full list of all Pokemon either revealed or leaked so far in our nifty list here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. Following its release, Eevees of all Tera Types will be up for grabs in Tera Battles. This will be followed by an event that will allow players to capture Tera Charizard. We’re headed to Pokemon Season once again, which is just a great time to get back to since Ash Ketchum has just won the World Championship.