Published November 21, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

The latest addition to the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a lot of great new features like auto-battling, let’s go walk, and terastallizing. A little confused? This is the Pokémon SV Terastallizing Guide you need to read.

What is Terastallizing?

Terastallizing turns a Paldea Pokémon into these crystalized versions of themselves that change their type in the battle. The Tera Orb, which is single-use in battles, can change your Pokémon into something more powerful. Recharge it by visiting Pokémon Centers or by touching Terastal energy crystals you find along your adventure. Tera types are viewable in the Pokémon menu to battle strategically in the Paldea region.

Pokémon Type Effectiveness Chart

With the new feature of Terastallizing, Pokémon type match-ups are given more importance. Let’s refresh ourselves with what types are strong against each other:

Bug type is strong against grass, dark, and psychic types.

The dark type is strong against ghost and psychic types.

Dragon type is strong against fellow dragon types.

Electric type is strong against flying and water types.

Fairy type is strong against fighting, dark, and dragon types.

Fighting type is strong against dark, ice, normal, rock, and steel types.

Fire type is strong against bug, grass, and steel types.

Flying type is strong against bug, fighting, and grass types.

Ghost type is strong against fellow ghost types and psychic types.

Grass type is strong against water, ground, and rock types.

Ground type is strong against electric, fire, poison, rock, and steel types.

Ice type is strong against dragon, flying, grass, and ground types.

Normal type is strong against no type at all.

Poison type is strong against fairy and grass types.

Psychic type is strong against fighting and poison types.

Rock type is strong against bug, fire, flying, and ice.

Steel type is strong against fairy, ice, and rock types.

Water type is strong against fire, ground, and rock types.

Pokémon Type Weakness Chart

Of course, there are also weaknesses to each of these types.

Bug type is weak against fairy, fire, fighting, flying, poison, steel, and ghost.

The dark type is weak against fellow dark types, fairy, and fighting types.

Dragon type is weak against steel and does not affect fairy types.

Electric type is weak against fellow electric types, grass, and dragon, plus it does not affect ground types.

Fairy type is weak against fire, poison, and steel types.

Fighting type is weak against bug, fairy, flying, and psychic, plus it does not affect ghost types.

Fire type is weak against dragon, fire, rock, and water types.

Flying type is weak against electric, rock, and steel types.

Ghost type is weak against dark types and it does not affect normal types.

Grass type is weak against bug, dragon, fire, flying, fellow grass types, poison, and steel types.

Ground type is weak against grass and bug types and does not affect flying types.

Ice type is weak against fellow ice types and water types.

Normal type is weak against rock and steel types and is not affected by ghost types.

Poison type is weak against ghost, ground, rock, and poison types and does not affect steel types.

Psychic type is weak against bug and steel types and is not affected by dark types.

Rock type is weak against fighting, ground, and steel types.

Steel type is weak against electric, fire, steel, and water types.

Water type is weak against dragon, grass, and water types.

Changing Tera Types

Tera types differ from one Pokémon to the other – The same Pokémon can have different Tera types. If you have a Pokémon that you want to work with, its Tera type can be changed by beating the Medali gym. Simply bring 50 Tera Shards from completing Tera Raids or through gifts to the chef at Treasure Eatery.

Make sure to remember these fundamentals from this Pokémon SV Terastallizing Guide and you’re sure to finish the game with ease.

All these Pokémon SV Guides and more, here at ClutchPoints Gaming. Good luck, Trainers!