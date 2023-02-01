Pokemon Unite just got a fresh patch update and we are set to see improvements in the game as the latest cross-platform game gets the ver 1.8.1.6 patch bringing a ton of tweaks along the way. As expected from the previous patches, this one is also a balance patch that aims to make the game as fair as possible. Nine Pokemon have been put into the limelight and were given stat changes for their attack, defense, and HP.

Sableye

Sableye could too easily use Shadow Sneak to safely hide in stealth, so Shadow Sneak has been nerfed to give Sableye’s targets more opportunity to retaliate.

Shadow Sneak

The time it takes from when the move is used until Sableye enters stealth: 0.75 sec. to 1.5 sec.

Sableye now cannot enter stealth if it is left unable to act between the time Shadow Sneak is used and when stealth begins.

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

So that Urshifu’s fists are used more for offense than defense, Wicked Blow has been nerfed. Ebon Fist’s ability to throw opponents was also too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Wicked Blow

Damage reduction while charging: 30% to 20%

Wicked Blow+

Damage reduction while charging: 60% to 40%

Unite Move: Ebon Fist

Damage: reduced by 25%

Now, when no direction is designated, Ebon Fist deals damage to and throws only the designated Pokémon.

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Boosted basic attacks and Surging Strikes have been buffed so that Urshifu can continue attacking without interruption.

Flowing Fists took too long to reach its full power, so it has been buffed.

Boosted basic attack.

Move cooldown reduction: 1.5 sec. to 2 sec.

Surging Strikes

Cooldown: 13 sec. to 11 sec.

Unite Move: Flowing Fists

Number of times the user needs to deal damage in order to increase the follow-up attack’s consecutive blows by one: 3 to 2

Scizor

The mobility and attack power of Swords Dance was too strong, so it has been nerfed.

Swords Dance

Cooldown: 5 sec. to 6 sec.

Attack increase: 15% to 12%

Scyther

Scyther’s mobility was far too high throughout the battle, so Dual Wingbeat, Swords Dance, and Green Illusion Dive have been nerfed.

Dual Wingbeat

Cooldown: 5 sec. to 6 sec.

Swords Dance

Cooldown: 6 sec. to 7 sec.

Attack increase: 15% to 12%

Unite Move: Green Illusion Dive

Stage one area of effect: reduced by about 30%

Stage two dash distance: reduced by about 20%

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime has been able to contribute greatly in battle from start to finish. To reduce Mr. Mime’s capability in the second half of battle, Confusion, Power Swap, and Showtime! have been nerfed.

Confusion

Damage: reduced by 15% (additional damage dealt when opposing Pokémon hit obstacles was not adjusted)

Power Swap

Movement speed increase when linked to ally Pokémon: 15% to 10%

HP restoration when linked to ally Pokémon: reduced by 15%

Unite Move: Showtime!

Damage: reduced by 10%

Clefable

Moonlight and Gravity have been buffed so that Clefable can more easily protect its allies.

Moonlight

HP restoration: increased by 15%

Gravity

The time that opposing Pokémon are left unable to act: 0.5 sec. to 1 sec.

Hoopa

Phantom Force has been adjusted to make it easier for Hoopa to warp freely.

Hyperspace Hole has been buffed because its ability to give an advantage had decreased.

Rings Unbound was buffed so it can be more easily timed.

Phantom Force

The move now targets a designated location instead of a designated Pokémon’s location.

Hyperspace Hole

Cooldown: 12 sec. to 10 sec.

Cooldown before ally Pokémon can return to the warp location: 15 sec. to 10 sec.

Cooldown before Hoopa and ally Pokémon start recovering HP: 0.5 sec to 0 sec.

Unite Move: Rings Unbound

Unite gauge needed: reduced by about 15%

Dragapult

The damage dealt by Shadow Ball has been buffed.

Shadow Ball

Damage: increased by 12%

Shadow Ball+

Damage: increased by 12%

We are still expecting the addition of Comfey to be added in the official game and while we’re at it, we’re also expecting the addition of Zacian (and possibly maybe even Zamazenta) as part of the Pokemon Day 2023 celebration. This information was data mined previously by Twitter user @ElChicoEevee where they also found the logo of Pokemon Day for 2023. Until we get official announcements from The Pokemon Company, everything is still speculation.

These are everything you need to know so far in the latest Pokemon Unite Patch Update for ver 1.8.1.6. Make sure that you check in here to get more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like the latest Pokemon Unite patch and the upcoming Pokemon Day 2023 announcement here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!