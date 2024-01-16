Pooh Shiesty didn't bite his tounge for this one

Pooh Shiesty, currently serving a 63-month prison sentence, has unleashed a fiery response aimed at rapper Young Thug and singer Mariah The Scientist over comments made in a recent video. Mariah, discussing the challenges of dating someone behind bars, expressed the loneliness she feels at night but emphasized the sacrifice for love, according to HipHopDX.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Pooh Shiesty took issue with Mariah's perspective, referring to her with strong language and sharing insights into the difficulties of being incarcerated. Instagram later removed his post for violating community standards, citing content that “threatened or harassed others” and showed “disrespect.”

Shiesty reposted the takedown notice, seemingly blaming Mariah and Thug for reporting his post. He expressed frustration, using strong language and making controversial remarks about their situation.

Pooh Shiesty seems to call out Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug after an Instagram Story Pooh posted about Mariah was removed. pic.twitter.com/KWvElOovuR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 16, 2024

“Sensitive black feet d-ck eating a-s h*es mane f–k out my DM,” he typed. “You and your ni–a in jail I hope they run his a-s up, f–k everybody I'm [on the way] back.”

Pooh Shiesty, sentenced to five years in 2022 for a gun conspiracy charge, is expected to be released in January 2026. His public feud with Mariah and Young Thug has added a layer of controversy, showcasing the intensity of emotions involved in the intersecting worlds of hip-hop and personal relationships.

The social media drama underscores the challenges and tensions within the music industry, with artists navigating personal struggles in the public eye. Pooh Shiesty's unfiltered response serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding fame, incarceration, and relationships in the rap community.