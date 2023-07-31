In a crucial showdown, the USA and Portugal will face off, both vying for a spot in the Knockout stage of the competition. Catch up with the latest happenings in the 2023 Women's World Cup series with our Portugal-USA odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Portugal enters the match with a fearless approach and a great deal of confidence. Their path to the Round of 16 hinges on securing a victory and relying on Vietnam to defeat the Dutch.

The US Women's National Team, illustrious winners of four Women's World Cups, including the last two, could face an early exit should they suffer a loss in this game. Although they kicked off their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against Vietnam, a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands has placed them tied at the top of Group E.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Portugal-USA Odds

Portugal: +1000

USA: -430

Draw: +490

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

TV: FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, YouTube, FIFA+

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Portugal Will Beat USA

Despite being newcomers to the Women's World Cup, Portugal is far from inexperienced and understands the importance of securing a win to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stage. They are prepared to give their all against the formidable U.S. team.

In their first match, Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands, conceding a goal in the 15th minute. However, they quickly rebounded and secured a 2-0 victory over debutants Vietnam, with Telma Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth of Benfica scoring the goals. They outshot the Vietnamese 29-5 and held the ball for 70% of the match. They had a 9-1 advantage in attempts on target.

Portugal's victory against Vietnam marked their first-ever win in a Women's World Cup, which means that they will qualify for the next stage if they manage to defeat the USA. In the unlikely event that the Netherlands loses to Vietnam, a draw would be sufficient for Portugal to advance. Although facing the reigning world champions presents a tough challenge, Portugal remains determined to make their mark in their debut appearance at this stage of the tournament.

Coach Francisco Neto made significant changes to the lineup between the first and second games, so it remains uncertain whether he will retain the players who performed well against Vietnam or revert to those who featured in the narrow loss to the Netherlands.

In the opening match, playmaker Andreia Norton, who played as the No. 10, struggled with her ground duels, prompting her substitution in the subsequent game. Kika Nazareth, her Benfica teammate, stepped in and not only scored a goal against Vietnam but also created three chances for her teammates.

Portugal faces a potential concern with three players, Jessica Silva, Diana Gomes, and captain Ana Borges, being at risk of suspension due to yellow card accumulation, which could affect their participation in the Round of 16 if they progress. Silva has achieved 13 goals in 102 international appearances, but she demonstrated her goal-scoring prowess last season, netting 16 goals for Benfica in the Portuguese top flight, finishing second only to Canada's Cloe Lacasse. Kika Nazareth was a factor in this tourney, stepping in for playmaker Andreia Norton and making a goal and three chances. Telma Encarnacao and Tatiana Pinto will also be stepping up in this game.

Why USA Will Beat Portugal

The USA women currently lead Group E with four points, and a single point in their final match against Portugal will secure their place in the knockout stage. Despite not being as dominant as expected, they are in a good position to advance and defend their title.

In their opening match, the USA had a comfortable victory against Vietnam, scoring three goals with no response, courtesy of strikes from Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan. However, their next game against the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw, with Horan netting the equalizer in the second half after falling behind early.

Historically, the USA tends to finish strong in the group stage, with victories in seven out of their previous eight Women's World Cups. They only had one exception, a 2-1 loss to Sweden in 2011, but still managed to reach the runners-up position that year. The Stars and Stripes have a streak of scoring goals in 14 consecutive Women's World Cup matches, dating back to a goalless draw against Sweden in the 2015 group stage.

With their outstanding 11-game unbeaten streak, including ten wins, the two-time defending champions are expected to demonstrate their superiority and come out victorious due to the significant gap in class and quality between the two teams. Additionally, in the ten meetings between these two teams, the USA has emerged victorious in all ten, with an impressive combined scoreline of 39-0.

There is a possibility of changes in the U.S. forward line, with Lynn Williams and Alyssa Thompson as potential candidates to be rotated in, though Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman are likely to retain their places for now. Rose Lavelle, who made a significant impact in her limited playing time against the Netherlands, could start if fully fit, and Julie Ertz might move into midfield with Alana Cook making her first start in defense. Moreover, injuries affected the USA squad before the tournament, ruling out Mallory Swanson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press, and Catarina Macario from World Cup duty.

Final Portugal-USA Prediction & Pick

As Navegadoras have defied the odds and will continue their run in this Portugal-USA fixture. However, the Stars and Stripes will demonstrate their prowess and aim for three straight World Cups. A high-scoring affair is expected at Eden Park, but the Yankees should get the win here.

Final Portugal-USA Prediction & Pick: USA (-430), Over 2.5 goals (-138)