Sunday in the English Premier League will feature two red-hot squads donning the red jerseys. League leaders Arsenal (15-2-1) look to wow the London fans in the Emirates Stadium as they face the Red Devils from Manchester United (12-3-4). Check out our latest Premier League odds series with the pick and prediction for the Arsenal-Man United game.

Arsenal looks to maintain its composure after securing three wins in 2023, with a 2-0 home outing recently against Tottenham. The Gunners look to maintain an undefeated record on home soil, as they have notched seven wins in a row and a draw with Newcastle United. A win here will move Arsenal to 50 points, making them ahead of Manchester City by eight points. Arsenal has been consistent in its form since the start of the season, but the team’s sole loss and poor performance against Man United might be a factor when they play on Sunday.

Man United wants to gradually make a cases for a title snatch, as they are several points away from Arsenal, Man City, and Newcastle. Seated at fourth place, Man United holds an undefeated 2023 record so far, its recent match being a draw with Crystal Palace. In their first match up last September, Man U gave Arsenal its only loss so far in the season, which was a 3-1 performance at Old Trafford. A win for the visitors here will be crucial, and a defeat might make the title race a harder struggle.

Here are the Arsenal-Manchester Unitedsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Man United Odds

Arsenal: -120

Manchester United: +320

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man United

TV: NBC, DAZN, Telemundo Deportes, Peacock

Stream: Peacock Prime

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Man United

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently first on the Premier League standings, with 47 points earned from 15 wins, two draws, and one loss. Arsenal are currently five points ahead from last year’s champions Manchester City, which shows a competitive race in the top four of the Prem. A win for Arsenal here may just increase their chances of getting the Premier League silverware. Arsenal owns the best home record in the English Football League this season. Their undefeated streak of seven wins on home games was halted with a scoreless draw with Newcastle. If things go according to plan, Arsenal might just get its first title since the Invincibles Season last 2003-2004.

Arsenal will be missing striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Reiss Nelson. Despite losing these tantalizing players that shine in the offense, Arsenal still has a plethora of offensive options. Arsenal’s offense might be jumpstarted by Edward Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli in the front. Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and captain Martin Odegaard will likely accompany the three from the midfield.

Aside from that, defenders Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have shown flashes in their defensive tactics while also making accurate passes. Arsenal’s 42 goals for the season gives them a 2.3 goal average per game, with 29 coming from assists. The Gunners have been outstanding on both ends of the field – they possess the ball 57.3% of the time and make 15.7 total shots per game while also making game averages of 14.8 tackles and 17.1 clearances.

This game might also see Leandro Trossard, the Gunners’ most recent signing. The Belgian forward made 16 appearance previously for Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made seven goals and two assists, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Why Man United Can Beat Arsenal

The Red Devils are also entering with red hot form in this game. They destroyed the Gunners last September with a 3-1 win, courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Man U is yet to suffer a loss since the November 6 fixture with Aston Villa. Since then, the Red Devils have made a nine-game winning streak, which was halted recently with a draw versus Crystal Palace. If the Red Devils want to secure the league double and make another series of wins, they will have to survive this game without the services of Casemiro, who is suspended for this game, as well as Donny Van De Beek and Axel Tuanzebe. Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot, and Anthony Martial are all doubtful to enter this contest.

Despite a dominant season so far, Erik Ten Hag’s side looks to increase their game averages of 14.1 total shots, 4.2 corners, and 52.5% ball possession. More work is expected from forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony while Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Fred will make some midfield magic. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to be the backline alongside goalkeeper David De Gea.

Like Arsenal, Man U might also feature its new signing in this matchup. Dutch forward Wout Weghorst was recently signed on loan from Besiktas. He made waves in the news by netting in two goals for Netherlands against Argentina to force the game to extra time.

Final Arsenal-Man United Prediction & Pick

Two rival clubs will be giving a showdown in the Emirates Stadium. While both teams look composed, consistent, and well-rested into this match-up, it will certainly be a roller coaster of emotions when viewers witness a barrage of goals from both squads. Casemiro’s absence will surely be missed but Man U is still capable of making this an interesting match. Bookmakers predict an Arsenal win especially with the home crowd roaring for the Gunners, but it’s best to make a bet of over 2.5 goals here.

Final Arsenal-Man United Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Goals (-126)