Aston Villa and Fulham battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Aston Villa-Fulham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Aston Villa attempts to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games when they the Cottagers. Aston Villa (15-6-11) has recorded seven wins during their run, which continued with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Fulham (13-6-12) have followed a four-game skid with a pair of victories, including a 2-1 triumph over Leeds United on Saturday. The Cottagers cruised past the Villans 3-0 at home in their first meeting of the season.

Here are the Aston Villa-Fulham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-Fulham Odds

Aston Villa: -125

Fulham: +340

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -114

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Fulham

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Aston Villa Can Beat Fulham

Aston Villa are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and has improved after a slow start to their season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Aston Villa has been exceptional under Unai Emery and has been particularly lethal in the final third. The Villans have not lost since falling 4-2 to Arsenal on February 18 and have allowed a total of three goals during their unbeaten streak. The club recorded five consecutive victories prior to Saturday’s draw, outscoring its opponents 12-1 during the run. Villa has scored in all of the 19 games they have played under Emery, thus breaking the record for the longest consecutive scoring run any team has had from the start of a manager’s tenure in Premier League history.

With excellent results in the last few months, Aston Villa has reached the positions that lead to European competitions. This team is currently in sixth place with only two points less than Tottenham who was brutally defeated 6-1 by Newcastle last weekend. The Villains have not competed in European Cup competition since the 2010-11 season, and with the form they are in, they will feel that this could be the year that they break their wait of more than a decade.

With little injury or suspension issues to burden him, Unai Emery’s starting XI for Tuesday’s clash will remain the same. The Lions will pile on the misery against their opponents at Villa Park, where they have a 9-2-5 record and a 28-goal tally. Several players are still on the injured list, but it is possible that we will see them healthy very soon, such as Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, and Philippe Coutinho. Leon Bailey will return to the field at the end of May due to a hamstring injury. Emiliano Martinez appears to be doubtful in this game.

Ollie Watkins has come into his own under the new regime and will look to add to his goal tally this week. Watkins had 14 goals and produced five during a four-game streak before coming up empty against Brentford. Watkins has been on fire of late, converting in 10 of his last 13 contests. Watkins also is first on the Villans with six assists, while midfielders Douglas Luiz, who scored the team’s lone goal on Saturday, and Jacob Ramsey have notched five apiece.

Why Fulham Can Beat Aston Villa

Fulham is currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and has been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers edged Leeds United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week. With two victories on the spin, Fulham managed to pick themselves up from the knockdown they were in following three back-to-back Premier League losses.

The Cottagers reached the top six of the Prem at one point, but they have been inconsistent since the turn of the year. Despite their struggles, Fulham managed to churn out a few good results this month. The Cottagers have produced five goals over their last two contests after registering a total of three during their losing streak.

Fulham’s away record this season has been their major downfall, with a record of six wins, two draws, and seven losses in 15 matches on the road. Fulham won the reverse fixture 3-0, but they will know that their opponents have improved significantly this year and may find it difficult to come away with the win in this one with their talisman, Aleksander Mitrovic, still out for a few more weeks.

Leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) remains out of the lineup due to suspension, but Fulham has seen an unlikely source pick up the offensive slack of late. Winger Harry Wilson, who failed to convert in his first 20 games of the season, has scored in each of his last two outings. Next to Mitrovic, Layvin Kurzawa is absent and has a knee injury, but it is possible that he will be ready soon.

Fulham also hopes to receive some production from forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon, who have scored four goals apiece. The 27-year-old Pereira, who leads the Cottagers with six assists, has scored in two of his last four matches. Midfielder Harrison Reed did not score in his first five Premier League seasons but has recorded three goals in 2022-23, including one in Fulham’s victory against Aston Villa earlier this campaign.

Final Aston Villa-Fulham Prediction & Pick

The Villans will definitely look to impress against the Cottagers. A lot of goals will be seen in this match, but the hosts will take over the guests.

Final Aston Villa-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Ason Villa (-125), Over 2.5 goals (-114)