The London Derby will be reignited with a final game of this weekend’s Premier League Round 25between the Tottenham Hotspurs (13-3-8) and Chelsea (8-7-8). With this, we continue with our Premier League odds series and give off our analysis of the Tottenham-Chelsea prediction and pick.

The Lilywhites bounced back on their Champions League defeat against AC Milan with a 2-0 win over West Ham United. The Spurs hope to continue their two-game winning streak at home with this match against the Blues. Despite a cash blowout in the January transfer window, Chelsea is yet to find a win this February. The Blues hope to end their five-game winless streak with a victory here in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are the Tottenham-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Chelsea Odds

Tottenham Hotspur: +170

Chelsea: +170

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network,

Stream: fuboTV, NBCSports.Com, NBC Sports App

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

Why Tottenham Can Beat Chelsea

Tottenham currently has 42 points in the Premier League, taking the fourth spot and trailing Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United. The Spurs have 13 wins, three draws, and eight defeats in 24 games played in the Prem. Aside from the Prem silverware, the Lilywhites are still in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup. Antonio Conte hopes the Spurs to match or exceed their previous face-off with Chelsea, where Harry Kane forced a header in extra-time to settle the game 2-2.

Going five games in February, the Spurs have a two win, two loss record. They started this month with a 1-0 win over Manchester City but was followed by a humiliating 4-1 outing against Leicester City and a 1-0 loss against AC Milan in the Champions League. The Spurs hope to build momentum as they are still fresh on a 2-0 win over West Ham United. Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son delivered the second-half goals for the Lilywhites. They controlled the ball for 57% of the match and outshot the Hammers 16 to 6.

Antonio Conte will take the reins over temporary manager Christian Stellini after a gallbladder surgery. With an 8-0-4 record while playing at home, the Spurs look to get three points against their London rivals. Conte will be facing a Chelsea squad that is different from their last face-off in August; Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by the Blues and replaced by Graham Potter.

The Spurs will be unable to call Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Ryan Sessegnon. Fraser Forster is primed to get another goal-keeping start. Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, and Clement Lenglet will form the back three. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Olivier Skipp will take the midfield with Ben Davies and Emerson Royal. Harry Kane will be the central striker with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min on the wings.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Tottenham

Chelsea’s run in in this Premier League campaign has been atrocious. After finishing third last season, the Blues have dropped to 10th place this year, overtaken by surprising teams such as Newcastle United, Fulham, Brighton, and Brentford. They just have 31 points across 23 games, earning eight wins, seven draws, and eight losses.

Chelsea’s slate of games in the first two months of 2023 is not a good sight. They only had one win, which came against 12th-placed Crystal Palace. They are entering this match in the back of a five-game winless run, the last game being a disappointing 1-0 loss against bottom-ranked Southampton. Chelsea controlled the game 61% of the match and outshot the Saints 17 to eight, but the Blues were not able to recover from James Ward Prowse’s goal in the additional time in the first half.

Todd Boehly and Graham Potter are still hoping that new signings Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, and World Cup wonder boy Enzo Fernandez would make Chelsea’s February run fruitful. Vice-captain Jorginho has since left the club to join rivals Arsenal. Kai Havertz leads the team with five goals. Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, and Raheem Sterling are joint leaders in assists with two each. The Blues have scored 23 goals, 16 coming off from assists. They are posting 11.9 total shots and 5.6 corners per game while possessing the ball 59.3% of the time.

Chelsea is still trying to overcome its long list of injured players. Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic will decrease Potter’s forward rotation. N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Cesar Azpilicueta are also absent in this game. The Blues might slot Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield. Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz will take the posts in the front. Kepa Arrizabalaga will take the goalkeeping start while Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell will form the back four.

Final Tottenham-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Tottenham and Chelsea are sure to make this an interesting second leg of the London Derby. The Blues will soon see massive changes in the field, but this optimistic result will not yet materialize in this match. With a much better form in their recent fixtures, it’s best to back the Lilywhites to take this match.

Final Tottenham-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Tottenham Hotspur (+170), Over 2.5 goals (+112)