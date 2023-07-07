This Pretty Little Liars alum has a lot to celebrate! Ashley Benson, who played Hanna Marin on PLL, shared the news of her engagement to her Instagram on Friday. Her fiancé is oil heir Brandon Davis, so they're set for life, literally and metaphorically, per People.

The news of the engagement came when Ashley Benson reposted her fiancé's Instagram story. The post showed a closeup of Benson's new diamond ring on her hand with the words “the love of my life” complementing the photo. With her repost, she responded, “My best frienddddd, I love you.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum also reposted actress, and friend Theresa Picciallo’s story, where Benson was featured in video call showing off her engagement ring. “Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” wrote Picciallo.

Benson and Davis were first linked in January of this year when they sat together at a basketball game. They confirmed their relationship in February. “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” a source told People at the time.

Before dating Davis, Benson was most recently linked to rapper G-Eazy. She also dated actress and model Cara Delevingne for two years. Although, the actress generally likes to be private. “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all.”