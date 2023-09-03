A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told In Touch magazine on Saturday that the rumors about Harry and Markle's troubled marriage are legit. The report will either be the basis for Prince Harry's next tabloid lawsuit, or prove to have some merit to it — but only time will tell.

The source is quoted as saying, “They used to be inseparable. But this summer, things started to change.” Problems reportedly started to arise as Prince Harry was in London for a while earlier this summer for his current tabloid, phone hacking court case. Markle apparently attended parties on her own in Montecito while Harry was away. Then, in August, Harry left again for Japan and a charity polo match in Singapore – while Markle went without him to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in L.A. She also celebrated her 42nd birthday out with friends for a meal. “They seem to be spending more and more time apart,” the source continued. “It’s not a good sign.”

The two did attend Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop this weekend at LA's SoFi Stadium together, however.

Even still, another concerning sign is that Markle has been spotted without her custom-made engagement ring recently. The source had something to say about this as well: “Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode.”

The source continued, “Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage. It’s no secret that they've been having some growing pains.”

Part of the unrest stems from the unfortunate turn in public opinion toward the formerly royal couple. Their overexposure with blockbuster interviews and the Nextflix docuseries Harry & Meghan seems to have made some fans turn against Harry and Markle. Their production deals with Spotify and Netflix didn't pan out like they had hoped.

As the In Touch source explains it, “Harry and Meghan have lost a lot of momentum and the goodwill they had in Hollywood, and their production company has even been called a ‘flop’. “Behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane. Meghan blames Harry for the mess they’re in, and they’re constantly fighting about money and failed projects.”

One surprising summer bright spot for the couple has been the success on Neflix of the reruns of Markle's show Suits — which has been the hit of the summer with the writers' and actors' strikes shutting down new production in Hollywood. This has spurred Markle to focus on her Hollywood comeback more, though this is increasingly an individual venture apart from Harry.

For Harry, any tension is concerning, as he famously had a falling out with the other members of his royal family back in England over his marriage. “All he really has is Meghan,” says the source. “It would be devastating to lose her too.” The source also described Prince Harry as “desperate” to make things right with Meghan Markle. “He’s been begging her for a second chance to prove to her that this whole thing can work.” If this source close to the couple can be trusted, what happens next is anyone's guess.