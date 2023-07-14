Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, was a hit with the viewers, but not with the Emmy voters, according to the New York Post.

The show, which chronicled the couple’s departure from the royal family and their new life in California, racked up 81.6 million hours watched, but failed to secure any nominations for the prestigious TV awards.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are feeling ‘devastated’ by the snub, but are trying to hide their disappointment.

“They will not show it, but of course they are devastated,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine told the Mirror.

She said that the high viewership numbers were “obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination.”

The series did receive some recognition from the Hollywood Critics Awards, where it was nominated for Best Streaming Nonfiction.

Seward claimed that the series portrayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “the enemy” of the royal family, while presenting themselves as “trying to save the world.”

“The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world,” she said.

“Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations.”

The Emmy snub is not the only setback for the couple’s media ambitions. They also lost their $20 million Spotify deal, after failing to deliver any podcasts since signing the contract last year.

Additionally, Prince Harry is said to be over the Hollywood lifestyle and wants to focus on his family and philanthropy.

The couple may have a rough road ahead, but they have proven to be resilient and resourceful in the past.