Prince Harry loves the 4th of July, it holds a special place in his heart because it was when he had his second date with wife Meghan Markle. In his memoir Spare, he recounts the story of how he met Meghan seven years ago. It all started on Instagram, per People.

Prince Harry was scrolling on Instagram in 2016 where he saw Meghan Markle for the first time. Meghan and his mutual friend Violet shared a video together. He wrote that he'd “never seen anyone so beautiful” when he saw her face on his feed.

Harry asked Violet to introduce them, and the future husband and wife met up at Soho House while the actress visited London for filming Suits. Although the first date went well, Harry wanted to apologize to her for being late. So he brought her a gift on their second date — the 4th of July.

“She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: I bear gifts. A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. What’s this?” he wrote in Spare.

“She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well,” Harry wrote.

“Again the conversation flowed, crackled. Burgers came and went, uneaten. I felt an overwhelming sense of Overture, Prelude, Kettle Drums, Act I. And yet also a sense of ending. A phase of my life — the first half? — was coming to a close,” he said, implying he fell in love with her.

“As the night neared its end we had a very frank discussion. There was no way round it. She put a hand to her cheek and said: What’re we gonna doooo?” Harry wrote of her take on how they’d date long-distance, and their love grew from there.