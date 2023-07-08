Prince Harry is reportedly planning to step away from the limelight and redirect his attention toward causes that are close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex has chosen to distance himself from the showbiz lifestyle embraced by his wife, Meghan Markle, and opt for a quieter life, according to Yahoo.

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry is working on a documentary about Africa, a project that won't involve Meghan Markle's participation. Meanwhile, Meghan is expected to explore commercial endorsements in fields such as food, wellness, fashion, and therapy that align with her interests.

It is noted that the couple has faced challenges due to the pandemic and the entertainment industry's shift in response to the streaming landscape, impacting their opportunities. However, sources state that Harry never had ambitions to become a podcaster or a TV executive.

While Meghan has signed a new deal with celebrity management guru Ari Emanuel at WME, Prince Harry is now free to refocus on his passion for charity work. These recent revelations align with Harry's previous statements, where he described their partnerships with Spotify and Netflix as a result of being financially cut off by his family and the need to provide security for themselves.

Prince Harry's decision to shift his focus away from Hollywood highlights his desire to prioritize philanthropy and making a positive impact. It remains to be seen how this transition will unfold and what specific causes Prince Harry will choose to support in the future.

As the Duke of Sussex embraces this new chapter, the world awaits to witness the impactful work he will undertake and the difference he will make in the lives of those in need.