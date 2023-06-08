Prince Harry's second day of testimony for his phone tracking trial revealed a shocking revelation about his ex-girlfriend's car. Harry told the court per Yahoo Entertainment that he found a tracking devince on the car of Chelsy Davy, his then-girlfriend at the time. He claims that private investigator, Mike Behr, was the one that placed the tracking device in his former girlfriend's car.

Harry dated Davy from 2004 to 2010 where they were mostly long-distance. He spoke to Davy via his cell phone about several personal matters. The couple broke up in 2010 because Davy said that “royal life was not for her.”

Harry claims that journalists were able to get their hands on the interworkings of their relationship. An article called (“DavyStated”) was written in 2007 about a private argument the then-couple had.

“I really cannot understand how the defendant's journalists obtained such specific details for this article… Given the hours I was working at the time, it's likely Chelsy and I did exchange voicemails even more often than normal, so I now believe that this information must have come from the hacking of our voicemails.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The article stated that journalists obtained the information about Davy and Harry's argument though “palace sources.” Harry shut down that opinion.

He said that he “certainly wasn't discussing our relationship in these kind of details with anyone inside the Palace,” adding that he,”never discussed any details with the Palace about by relationship with my girlfriend, so attributing such information to a palace source is incredibly suspicious.”

Another article that same year claimed that Harry was “dumped” by Davy which Harry responded in court, “How would they have known this?”