The Sweet Potatoers take on the Men in Red at the SeatGeek Stadium! Check out the Leagues Cup series with our Puebla-Chicago Fire odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

In three games played at Liga MX, Los Camoteros has a 0-1-2 record, scoring three goals while surrendering seven in three games. With a poor start in Mexico's top flight, which sees them in 17th place, the Sweet Potatoers will need to take it to the next level here on American soil.

The Men in Red are currently posting an 8-8-7 record at the MLS, scoring and surrendering 31 goals equally to put them at zero goal difference. Chicago has a four-game winning streak and will be intent to keep that momentum alive against the Mexicans.

Here are the Puebla-Chicago Fire soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Puebla-Chicago Fire Odds

Club Puebla: +220

Chicago Fire: +100

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Puebla vs. Chicago Fire

TV: TSN4, Fox Sports 1

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Puebla Can Beat Chicago Fire

Puebla's start to their Liga MX campaign has been difficult, and their woes continued here in the Leagues Cup. Falling behind midway through the first half and failing to capitalize on a numerical advantage for much of the game, Puebla is now at the bottom of the group with zero points and is eager to secure their first win in the competition.

In the opening fixture of Group Central 1, Club Puebla's campaign took a nightmarish turn with a 4-0 thrashing by Minnesota United at Allianz Field. The previous game is certainly a result that could prove costly for their progression in the tournament. To secure a spot in the knockout stage, Club Puebla's only chance is to win this match by a three-goal margin, which would eliminate the Fire on goal difference.

Looking at their recent performance, Puebla has an average of 60% of games with over 2.5 goals and 40% of games with under 2.5 goals. They have scored three goals in their last five games. After 10 games played, the statistics show that Puebla has scored 12 goals and suffered six defeats, two more than Chicago Fire, who have scored 11 goals.

Defensively, Puebla has struggled, conceding seven times, making them the team with the worst defensive record in the Mexican top flight this season. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine games across competitions. Furthermore, Puebla is currently on a three-game losing streak and has not registered a win in their last five games across competitions, which adds to their challenges.

Brayan Angulo and Federico Mancuello should continue their scoring displays. Meanwhile, the likes of Kevin Velasco, Guillermo Martínez, and Martín Barragán will continue to create goals out of their shots. Carlos Baltazar, Ángel Robles, and Pablo González will provide solidity in the midfield.

Why Chicago Fire Can Beat Puebla

Chicago Fire has been performing well in the MLS and has continued that momentum on the continental stage. Leading their group with three points, Chicago only needs to avoid defeat to progress to the knockouts.

They secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Minnesota United in their group opener on Thursday, with goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Arnaud Souquet, and Kei Kamara in the second half. In their thrilling match against Minnesota, all five goals were scored in the final half an hour. Their previous encounter against the Mexican opposition was in January when they convincingly defeated Cancun 5-0 in a friendly match.

The team is currently on an impressive four-game winning streak and has emerged victorious in six of their last seven games across various competitions. Moreover, they have won their last three home games, indicating their strong form. Playing at home has been advantageous for Chicago, as only one of their seven league defeats this season has come at their home ground. They have also managed to score in their last nine games across competitions.

Chicago Fire has shown attacking prowess in their recent matches, with an average of 60% of games having over 2.5 goals and 40% having under 2.5 goals. In the last 15 games, they have scored nine goals, with five of them coming in their most recent five games.

Fabian Herbers, Kei Kamara, Kacper Przybyłko, and Maren Haile-Selassie should continue their goal-scoring prowess in this match. Brian Gutiérrez, Arnaud Souquet, Chris Mueller, and Miguel Navarro should hope that their key passes and chances turn into goals.

Final Puebla-Chicago Fire Prediction & Pick

With the poor form of Puebla, the Mexican side might just find it hard to compete with the Fire. Back Chicago to deliver a high-scoring win, and a clean sheet will just be a bonus.

Final Puebla-Chicago Fire Prediction & Pick: Chicago Fire (+100), Over 2.5 goals (-136)