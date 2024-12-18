As the Purdue football program looks to move ahead under new head coach Barry Odom, building out the right staff is of utmost importance. Well, one key position has now been filled, as Odom has tapped current USC Trojans offensive coordinator Josh Henson to take the same role with the Boilermakers. Henson, who was Odom's offensive coordinator during the head coach's time with the Missouri Tigers, has accepted the role according to FootballScoop's John Brice.

“Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Josh Henson is departing his role as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach on Lincoln Riley's USC staff to take over the offensive reins for Odom at Purdue,” Brice reported on Tuesday.

Henson's familiarity with Odom undoubtedly helped his candidacy, as he led the Tigers' offense from 2009 to 2015, and spent the last three seasons as the Trojans' OC. Now, he's back to running an offense that will be his own. However, there is a concerning lack of talent left on that side of the ball, particularly at quarterback. Some bright spots are also apparent, but it's clear Henson and the offensive staff will have their work cut out for them. Can they revive a Purdue football attack that historically has at least been a solid threat in years past?

Can Josh Henson return around Purdue football's offensive attack?

Former starting quarterback Hudson Card is set to graduate. So is senior Christian Gelov. The Purdue football team has also lost young signal callers Ryan Browne and Marcos Davila to the transfer portal. It wouldn't have been surprising to see the duo compete for the starting job under Henson next year. As of now though, they will both be calling and executing plays elsewhere. The focus must now turn to the recruiting trail, where Odom and his new offensive coordinator will have their work cut out for them though.

Losing sophomore tight end Max Klare will hurt as well, as he led the Boilermakers in all receiving categories. He's almost assured to go to a bigger school that has a better immediate chance at college football glory. Yet, the best skill player returning is running back Devin Mockobee, a junior who just finished off a season in which he led the Purdue football program with 687 rushing yards.

Mockobee will hopefully become the bell cow in which Henson builds his offense around. Depending on the rest of the talent in the transfer portal, particularly after spring football next spring, the Boilermakers could secure some strong pieces to build their attack. Can Henson and Mockobee help carry Purdue out of the Big 10 basement in 2025? If so, then hiring Odom as head coach might prove to be an early hit in West Lafayette.