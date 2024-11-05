ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue is one of the worst teams in college football and lost a heart-breaker to Northwestern, while Ohio State escaped against Penn State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Purdue-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Purdue has a massive test this weekend against the Buckeyes. They are one of the worst teams in college football and come into the game at 1-7 after losing a heartbreaker to Northwestern. The Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the country, so this is a massive test for the Boilermakers, given how much they have struggled across the board this season.

Ohio State held on against Penn State this weekend to cement themselves next to Oregon as one of the best teams in the Big Ten. They are 7-1 and have the inside track to the Big Ten Championship. They made a statement against Penn State, and this game against Purdue sets up for them as a breather after a slugfest game. The Buckeyes are back on track, and it starts in this game.

Here are the Purdue-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue-Ohio State Odds

Purdue: +38.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Ohio State: -38.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ohio State

Time: Noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has struggled this season on offense, averaging 20.3 points and 334.8 yards per game. The key to this offense is Hudson Card, who has been inconsistent as a quarterback. He has 1,005 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 61.7% completion percentage. Max Klare is the only standout in the receiving corps, with 462 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions. The running game has been inconsistent, with Devin Mockobee leading the way at 539 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries. This Purdue offense needs to show up for the Boilermakers in this game.

Purdue's defense has been the worst in the Big Ten this season. They are allowing 36.9 points and 448.1 total yards per game. They can not stop anything through the air or on the ground. They allow 244.9 yards through the air and 203.3 yards per game on the ground. They must show up against an Ohio State offense with so much talent and can beat teams in various ways. If they don't, things could get out of hand quickly.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 457.6 total yards and then 37.8 points per game. The offense is littered with talent. Will Howard is the key for the team under center. He has 1,977 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 73.2% completion percentage. The running game is the engine that makes this offense go with the best duo in the country, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins has 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries, and Henderson has 503 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries. Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka are the two best receivers. Smith has 678 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions, and Emeka Egbuka has 577 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ohio State's defense has been the best statistically in the Big Ten, and they have the most talent from the front seven to the secondary. They are allowing 256.4 yards and 12 points per game. Ohio State is the third-best pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 161.5 yards through the air. They are also second in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 94.9 yards per game. This game against Purdue will be interesting because they passed a massive test against Penn State last week, and now they come home with momentum on their side against a struggling Purdue offense.

Final Purdue-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Purdue is the worst team in the Big Ten and is not close. Ohio State jumped back into Big Ten contention with their win against Penn State last week, and they can continue to roll in this game. Ohio State should win and cover this game easily. Expect the Buckeyes to win in a blowout against Purdue. The Buckeyes are back to where they should be, and they will prove it in this game at home against the Boilermakers.

Final Purdue-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -38.5 (-110)