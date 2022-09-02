Purdue football makes huge NIL move with ex-Saints QB Drew Brees

Following a thrilling game over Penn State, the Purdue football squad is surely pumped up for the season ahead. Although the Boilermakers took the loss at home, they have plenty of reasons to smile thanks to Drew Brees.

After shining for Purdue football in the 1990s and enjoying a long, successful career in the NFL, Brees is returning to help the program. He is joining the executive board of the Boilermaker Alliance to institute more opportunities for name, image and likeness deals for all Purdue student-athletes on scholarship. According to D.J. Fezler of MSN, Brees has a profound love for Purdue and is thrilled to give back to the community.

“I can’t tell you how much I love being a Boilermaker,” Drew Brees said, via MSN. “I have so much pride in that. I can tell you it was the last place I ever thought I would end up, if you would ask the 18-year-old kid from Austin, Texas, back in 1997 where he would end up. But it was by far the greatest thing that ever happened to me, was having the chance to come here and be a part of this great university, to be a part of our athletic program, but more importantly, to be a part of this community — the Purdue community and the Purdue network.”

Purdue opened its season with a 35-31 defeat at the hands of Penn State. Although the Boilermakers lost, the “Puke Six” play from Chris Jefferson will be remembered fondly. Wide receiver Charlie Jones had a big night, recording 153 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches.