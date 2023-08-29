Ryan Walters will have the spotlight placed under him in the upcoming Big Ten conference football season. The Purdue football program has undergone a massive overhaul after Jeff Brohm's exit. He now inherits a system that has had success in the past but struggled to create new achievements in recent years. The best time to prove his intentions and progress would be when the Big Ten Conference's Boilermakers go up against the Fresno State football program.

The first challenge that Ryan Walters' Purdue football program will have to face lies in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State football has been reloaded in their offense and schematics. The team has an experienced quarterback in Mikey Keene. All of these did not seem to bother the Boilermakers head coach. He revealed that they have an internal focus, via Sam King of the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

“It's important that to get off to a good start to build confidence and build camaraderie and chemistry with a group of guys that is a veteran group but without having a whole lot of experience playing with each other,” Walters said regarding the team's lack of sufficient playing time with one another.

Many of the Purdue football supporters are still skeptical of hiring Walters. He was a former defensive coordinator for the Illinois football squad and his offensive game has been put into question. There have still been not enough games for his performance to be assessed. Will he be able to string up a winning culture at West Lafayette and the Big Ten conference?