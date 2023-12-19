While Quentin Tarantino may have had the chance to direct a Star Trek film, it appears the director didn't want it to be his swan song.

There have been plenty of directors who have given their stamp to the Star Trek franchise over the years, from Robert Wise to J.J. Abrams and plenty more in between. Quentin Tarantino nearly joined the ranks of these directors, though his own views on the path he wanted to take his directorial career before stepping away.

Screenwriter Mark L. Smith spoke with IndieWire about his experience working with Tarantino on his proposed R-rated Star Trek film during 2019. He said that despite Tarantino’s interest in the film, it didn’t come to fruition due to the desire for his last alleged film as a director to be on penned by Tarantino, himself, and not a franchise film.

“I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that “Star Trek” could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do,” Smith told IndieWire. “Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk.”

Smith reaffirmed the film would be a “gangster movie” set in space, loosely based on the 1968 Star Trek episode A Piece of the Action. Despite being a Star Trek film, it would feature the kind of violence audiences have come to expect from Tarantino’s movies.

“I would love for it to happen,” Smith said. “It’s just one of those that I can’t ever see happening.”

Tarantino has been adamant in recent years that his tenth film behind the camera would be his final as a director, teasing he would move on to focus on writing novels and literature about the film industry.

His next film, titled The Movie Critic, is reportedly loosely based on the film critics who wrote for pornographic magazines Tarantino read in his youth.