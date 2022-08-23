Raiders: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

It was a rather interesting offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Silver and Black started off free agency by doing virtually nothing. In the allotted 48-hours where tampering is legalized to kickoff free agency, cornerback Darius Phillips was the only player who the Raiders agreed to terms with. Then, things changed – and they changed quick.

Once the legal tampering period was officially over, Las Vegas started to get to work.

First came the signing of All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones, with a corresponding move that sent ’21 Pro Bowl alternate Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin. Obtaining the 26-year-old corner was a big move, as Ya-Sin posted the lowest completion percentage league-wide in man coverage (26.7%).

None of that even compared to what would happen next, though.

In the middle of March, the Raiders agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers, which sent All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas in exchange for a first and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With such an eventful offseason, it’s not much of a surprise that the Raiders have most of their starters all figured out. While many players that have a starting role on the team are locked into the no.1 spot, there are still some players who are at risk of losing their first-string job to their backup. That said, let’s go over who those guys are.

Raiders backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Keelan Cole/ Mack Hollins

It’s still uncertain which one of these two will begin the 2022 season as a starter, but no matter the case, the other can take the job at any second.

Both Cole and Hollins have had spectacular camps. While Hollins may have had the best camp of any Raider, Cole has kept up with Hollins through fantastic preseason play. Through 3 contests, the former Jet has recorded 8 catches for 101 yards.

From the very first play of scrimmage in the ’22 NFL preseason, Cole has been magical, taking a wobbly pass from Jarrett Stidham 31 yards downfield. On Saturday, against the Miami Dolphins, Cole continued to showcase all the different ways he can create. The Raiders’ wideout proved he isn’t just breakaway speed, but power as well.

A subtle but effective stiff arm from Keelan Cole 👀#Raiders | #LVvsMIA

pic.twitter.com/wTsw4D8Gjx — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 21, 2022

On the other side of it, Mack Hollins has only caught 2 balls for 14 yards, including a -1 yard reception against Jacksonville. Still, Hollins has been a favorite from the Raiders’ coaching staff over camp, and is a direct threat to take the starting wideout job opposite of Davante Adams.

No matter which of the two earn the nod to start the 2022 season, the other will be waiting in the shadows to take over.

1. Duron Harmon

Currently, the starting strong safety in Las Vegas is 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram.

The Mississippi state alum excels as a pass rusher and has proven to be a factor against the run. Per Pro Football Focus, Abram has been great at putting pressure on quarterbacks, earning a pass rush grade of at least 67.8 since entering the league.

Abram has shown steady progression across the board since his rookie year. Each season, the Raiders’ safety has set career-bests in both missed tackle percentage and total tackles, while taking a monstrous leap in understanding what he can and can’t do at the pro level. This understanding has led Abram to committing only 2 penalties in ’21, as opposed to the 6 from the year prior.

Despite all of this, there is just one thing Abram can’t seem to fix, and it sticks out like a sore thumb – his pass coverage abilities.

During his ’20 campaign, the hard hitting safety allowed a staggering completion percentage of 81.8%, with an opposing quarterback rating of 111.4 when targeted. Abram received a PFF grade of 36.8 for the season, but posted a grade of 60+ in both run defense and pass rushing. So, how was his overall grade so low? It may have something to do with his 30.3 coverage grade.

In 2021, things didn’t improve too much. The third-year defensive back surrendered 79.2% of passes his way, giving up a quarterback rating of 112.

Knowing the 25-year-old was being inherited in the defensive backfield, the Raiders’ new regime made it a priority to grab a coverage specialist at safety in free agency. Enter, Duron Harmon.

Harmon has broken up 38 passes through his career, taking an additional 21 the other way. Not many people understand what Harmon can do better than head coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with the former Patriot from ’13 to ’19.

The veteran safety had some magical moments in New England, especially in coverage. During Harmon’s last season with the Patriots, the 31-year-old let only 53.5% of passes his way be completed, logging an exceptional QB rating of 39.7.

With New England, Harmon has never posted a coverage grade below 66, and has earned a mark north of 80 on two occasions.

Johnathan Abram offers a lot to Las Vegas’ defense, but if there’s no progression with his atrocious cover abilities, Harmon taking over is the next logical step.