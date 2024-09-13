The biggest story in the NFL in Week 2 is the status of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins QB left Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills early after taking a hit from Damar Hamlin and then being ruled out with a concussion. Tagovailoa's teammates, coaches, and even opposing players all wished nothing but the best after another concerning concussion.

Once again, the question will circulate on whether he should retire or not, although head coach Mike McDaniel admittedly wants nothing to do with those conversations right now. On Friday, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce had some telling advice for Tagovailoa, saying he should retire and do what's best for the family, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic and Heidi Fang.

‘When asked about Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion and how it should be handled, #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said he would advise him to retire.'

“To be honest I'd tell him to retire, it's not worth it,” Pierce said. “He's going to live longer than he's going to play football. Take care of your family.”

It's been a common theme since Tagovailoa suffered the injury against the Bills, and there are a lot of concerns for the Dolphins signal-caller who just signed a massive extension in the offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa update coming soon

For now, the Dolphins are turning to backup Skylar Thompson in Tagovailoa's absence, although it remains to be seen how much time he will miss.

McDaniel did not want to get into many details, either. “The best thing I can do is not assess what this means from a football standpoint,” McDaniel said. “Timelines give anxiety.”

Nonetheless, Pierce is with the crowd that suggests Tagovailoa should retire, focus on his family and protect his health going forward. With the rise in concussion injuries, it's hard to argue that point.

A more concrete Tagovailoa update should be coming soon either way.