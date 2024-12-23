While his 2024 season was cut short due to requiring season-ending ankle surgery, Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby had social media buzzing after the pass rusher unintentionally sparked trade rumors with the Kansas City Chiefs during his team's Week 16 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“KC,” Crosby wrote on X, followed by five flame emojis.

Now, Crosby's set to miss the rest of the season due to his ankle surgery, but fans all over social media thought the Raiders' pass rusher was hinting at being traded to the Chiefs.

In fact, one user even replied to Crosby with an AI-generated photo of him in a Chiefs uniform.

However, with social media sleuths cracking the case, it appeared that Crosby was just showing love for his teammate on a big play during the Raiders' win on Sunday.

Maxx Crosby's social media post was for Raiders' EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, not a trade

While some thought Crosby's social media post was about a future trade to the Chiefs, he was actually just excited about Raiders' K'Lavon Chaisson after a crucial third-down sack on Mac Jones.

It was relatively silly to think Crosby was talking about the Chiefs for multiple reasons.

The first reason is that the NFL trade deadline has already come and gone. If the Chiefs were to trade for him, it'd be weird timing for Crosby to say something in Week 16 of the regular season.

The earliest the Raiders could ship Crosby off is Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET. So, why would Crosby be this excited about a trade that couldn't be made for another three-ish months?

On top of that, Crosby's been very clear that he'd like to spend his entire career with the Raiders if he could choose.

Sure, people can say one thing and do another, but if Crosby really wanted out of Las Vegas, he'd have tried to get traded earlier than Week 16.

Again, the Chiefs couldn't even trade for Crosby right now if they wanted to. There's no doubt they'd want to, as there are probably 31 other teams besides the Raiders who would like Crosby on their defense.

But, Raiders fans can all let out a sigh of relief, as their star pass rusher doesn't appear to be going anywhere. He was just showing love for his guy Chaisson for coming away with the crucial sack in their first win since Week 4 of the regular season.