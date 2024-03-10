The Las Vegas Raiders are making sure to have the best possible offensive line for next season. With free agency right around the corner, the front office was able to get a deal done for starting center, Andre James.
James is officially signing a three-year $24 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. $16 million of his contract is guaranteed.
“The Raiders and C Andre James have a 3-year deal for him to remain in Las Vegas, sources tell [Ian Rapoport] and Tom Pelissero. James gets $24M over 3 years with $16M guaranteed in a contract done by GSE Football agents David Canter, Ness Mugrabi, and Ian Grutman. Roughly $10M in year [one].”
That's a solid contract for Andre James who proved to be a reliable center for the Raiders last season. In fact, he's been the starter for the past three seasons and is now being rewarded for his efforts. He will be a great center for Aidan O'Connell or another quarterback the front office possibly acquires during the offseason.
This is an interesting time for the Raiders right now. The team rallied behind Antonio Pierce after Josh McDaniels was fired midway through the season. Now, Pierce gets to continue coaching the team while the front office aims to improve the roster.
With the center position handled, Las Vegas can focus on other key areas. This roster could use some help on defense, wide receiver, and potentially running back. Either way, the Raiders have an uphill battle in the AFC West, as that entire division is stacked. But look for Vegas to be active throughout this offseason.