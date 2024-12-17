Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn't had a successful season. The first-year head coach has led Las Vegas to a frustrating 2-12 record, including several close losses. The embattled head coach isn't giving up on his future, though.

When asked about whether he will remain Raiders head coach next season, Pierce gave a clear reply.

“I'm under contract,” Pierce said, per The Athletic.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the coach will stay. Las Vegas has had a really bad year, and the offense has looked inept too regularly. The team managed just nine points in their last game, a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. It was the squad's 10th loss in a row.

Las Vegas fans are looking forward to the end of the season, and the chance for the team to draft some new talent. The Raiders have games remaining with Jacksonville, New Orleans and the L.A. Chargers.

Raiders have been woeful in 2024

The Raiders can point fingers to a lot of things this year, as to why it all went wrong. It starts with the offense, which rarely managed to score more than 20 points in a game this year.

Las Vegas could never get consistent play from the quarterback position. The team's now putting Desmond Ritter out there, but he wasn't the Week 1 starter. The Raiders have used four quarterbacks this year, with Gardner Minshew having the most success. Minshew threw for more than 2,000 yards this season before getting hurt.

The running game hasn't fared much better. The Raiders' leading rusher is Alexander Mattison, who has just 341 yards this season. The offensive line has definitely been an area of concern, as the Raiders have allowed 47 sacks this season in their 14 games. It's just been a nightmare for Raiders fans, and one they want to soon forget.

One of those people suffering from the nightmare is Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“I'm very disappointed, obviously,” Davis said last week, per the Athletic. “I want to see progress. There's no excuses. We have injuries and all of those things, but your team has to figure out how to get around those issues. … [If] there's going to be a finger pointed, it should be at me because, again, I'm the one who's hiring the people who make the decisions on the field. … At this point, obviously, we're not happy, but you have to go through the season and then we'll re-evaluate.”

Las Vegas next plays the Jaguars Sunday, with a chance to snap this 10 game losing-streak.