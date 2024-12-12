The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disastrous 2024 campaign. Las Vegas is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have struggled in part due to their lack of talent at QB, a first-year head coach, and a generally poor overall roster in terms of talent.

Raiders owner Mark Davis did not mince words when talking about the failures of the 2024 season. Davis did not make excuses for his team during an interview with The Athletic on Wednesday.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously. I want to see progress,” Davis said per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. “There’s no excuses. We have injuries and all of those things, but your team has to figure out how to get around those issues. The bottom line … is it comes down to me. And, if there’s going to be a finger pointed, it should be at me because, again, I’m the one who’s hiring the people who make the decisions on the field.”

Davis also made it clear that he is not a meddling owner. He claims that he lets the people he hires make all of the football decisions for the Raiders.

“There’s a misconception that I’m making a lot of decisions on the football field, but I continue to tell y’all that I don’t. I delegate to the people who I hire. I give them goals,” Davis continued. “And then I get out of the way and let them try to do it and let the results speak for themselves. At this point, obviously, we’re not happy, but you have to go through the season and then we’ll re-evaluate. Right now, I’m not in that position of evaluating anything going forward.”

These comments suggest that Mark Davis may be willing to fire head coach Antonio Pierce this offseason. He could also make additional changes within the football operations department of the Raiders.

Raiders select quarterback in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

It is no secret that the Raiders need a new quarterback.

Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell has looked like the answer in Las Vegas this season. The Raiders are projected to have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A recent mock draft predicts that Las Vegas will use their first-round pick on a quarterback.

The mock draft comes from ESPN's Field Yates on Wednesday. In that article, Yates predicts that the New York Giants will gain the first overall pick and use it on QB Shedeur Sanders. That leaves Las Vegas with the second overall pick, which Yates believes they will use on University of Miami QB Cam Ward.

Ward looks like a great fit for the Raiders. He is a capable passer, logging 4,123 yards with 36 touchdowns and only seven interceptions at Miami this season. Ward may not be a running quarterback, but he has enough athleticism to extend plays and avoid pressure. Essentially, he's a modern NFL quarterback in the making.

Raiders fans would likely be pleased with this outcome.

It will be interesting to see if this actually happens next spring at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.