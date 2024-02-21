The Raiders have hired a new senior offensive assistant.

The NFL offseason is here and it is going to be a busy one for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders want to find a way to get into the postseason, and they are making some new hires to get ready for the 2024 season. Las Vegas just made a big move on Tuesday as they hired a new senior offensive assistant.

Making the playoffs is the goal for the Raiders next season, and every move in the offseason is intended to help achieve that goal. On Tuesday, Las Vegas hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin as their new senior offensive assistant.

“The #Raiders are hiring former #Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin as their new senior offensive assistant, source said,” Ian Rapoport said in a tweet. “After spending time as the #Cowboys OL coach and the Ohio State senior analyst, Philbin is back in the NFL to lend experience to Antonio Pierce.”

Last season could've been a lot worse for the Raiders as they finished the season with an 8-9 record. There are instances in the NFL where a team gets into the playoffs with a losing record. That wasn't one of those instances, but still, it's not Las Vegas won three games last year. They were relatively close to the postseason.

Joe Philbin has been coaching for a very long time now. His coaching career began all the way back in 1984 when he was a grad assistant for the Tulane football team. His NFL coaching career began in 2003 when he took a job with the Green Bay Packers as their assistant offensive line coach. From 2012-2015, he was the head coach for the Dolphins, and now, he is joining the Raiders.

If the Raiders wanted this position to be filled with someone that has a lot of experience, then they hit a home run. Philbin has been around the game for a long time, and he has coached numerous positions and he has experience in a lot of different roles. This feels like a good hire for Las Vegas.