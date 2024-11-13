The Las Vegas Raiders have bounced back and forth between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their starting QBs for most of the season. While Minshew was benched after beginning the campaign as QB1, he's now back in the driver's seat.

Via Paul Gutierrez:

“Gardner Minshew will start at QB for Raiders, says coach Antonio Pierce.”

The Raiders had a bye in Week 10 and will now face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This offense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 25th in points and 29th in total yards. Vegas has also lost five in a row. They did bring in Desmond Ridder, but he didn't offer much under center, either.

Minshew and Ridder were the two who played in a Week 9 loss to the Bengals. They combined for just 198 passing yards and one touchdown. The 28-year-old Minshew has completed 67% of his passes for 1,501 yards and six touchdowns against eight interceptions. O'Connell is currently on the IR with a thumb injury, so it's not exactly a surprise to see Minshew as the starter again.

“He gives us the best opportunity to go forward, and he has every opportunity to go out there and help us get to a win,” Pierce told reporters on Wednesday.

Pierce decided to fire the Raiders' entire offensive staff earlier this month and brought in Scott Turner and his father Norv, a respected coach in NFL circles. The HC is hoping the changes can add a spark and help this team string together some wins:

“Not gonna make no promises, but just wanted a change, wanted a spark, bringing in different ideas,” Pierce said. “Bringing in Norv, somebody whose been from the outside. He's been watching our games, lot of respect for Norv. He coached against me as a player, as I got into coaching, watched him from afar the last couple of years. Some more ideas, some more outside ideas, different perspectives, gameplanning, how to attack the weakest link. How to get our players in the best position to be successful.”

The Raiders currently sit at 2-7, which puts them dead last in the AFC West.