The Las Vegas Raiders lost newly minted starter Aidan O’Connell in the first quarter of his second game as the team’s QB1. The Raiders were forced to move O’Connell to the injured reserve after he fractured his thumb in Week 7’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Former starter Gardner Minshew took over for Las Vegas under center. But with O’Connell expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team needed to add a new option at quarterback.

The Raiders signed former Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder off the Cardinals' practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Ridder will join Minshew as Las Vegas’ options at quarterback.

Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Cincinnati. He started 17 games for Atlanta in two years with the team. However, when the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins, the Cardinals acquired Ridder in a trade for wideout Rondale Moore. The third-year passer was expected to win the backup role behind Kyler Murray in Arizona. However, Clayton Tune beat him out and the Cardinals surprisingly released Ridder. He was signed to Arizona’s practice squad the following day.

Former Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder has joined the Raiders

Now Ridder will head to Las Vegas. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce benched Minshew in the third quarter of the team’s Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, citing turnovers as the reason behind the decision. O’Connell was given the starting job moving forward. However, on Sunday against the Rams, the second-year quarterback made contact with a defender while following through on a pass, breaking his thumb on the play.

Minshew took over and the numbers were atrocious. He completed 15/34 passes for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. If that wasn’t ugly enough, Minshew also lost a fumble, producing a four turnover day while not accounting for any touchdowns. Worst still, the Raiders defense kept the game close as the final score was 20-15. Losing by just five points makes the turnovers all the more devastating.

Last week the Raiders traded veteran receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. While Pierce was blunt in response to the trade, even dismissive, Las Vegas appears to lack the offensive talent necessary to turn their season around. The loss to the Rams dropped the Raiders to 2-5 on the season.

Things don’t get any easier for Las Vegas next Sunday as the team will take on their division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 on the season and in first place in the AFC West while the Raiders are in last place, hoping to avoid a 2-6 start.