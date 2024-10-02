While the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, not much has been said about the game itself. Instead, the trade drama surrounding Davante Adams has filled airwaves.

But head coach Antonio Pierce is taking a different approach. Rather than address the trade request head on, Pierce stole a page out of Bill Belichick's playbook, via Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

“I'm just focused on Denver,” Pierce said.

The Raiders and Broncos have matching 2-2 records. They have a chance to put together a win streak after defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. However, Las Vegas' chances of actually competing in 2024 would take a massive hit should Adams be traded.

Davante Adams is in the midst of a down year, catching 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. However, Las Vegas as a whole are in an offensive slump. The Raiders rank 24th in the league, averaging 288.8 yards per game. Regardless of his 2024 numbers, Adams is still a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He has 890 receptions, 10,990 yards and 96 receiving touchdowns to his name.

Any team in the league would be bolstered by Adams as his trade market should be quite robust. He'll be hoping to land with a team that has true Super Bowl intentions, as that has been the thing eluding Adams throughout his career. The star wide receiver is focused solely on winning.

But Pierce thinks the Raiders can do that now. While their offense has been shaky – and would get much worse without Adams – Pierce still believes in his team. Dealing the star receiver away would set the Raiders up better in the future from a draft capital perspective. However, Antonio Pierce is more focused on what he can control now. With or without Adams, Pierce's sole goal is taking down the Broncos.